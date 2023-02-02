Healthtech Recognized as a Top Performer in Inaugural KLAS Canada EMR Consulting Services Report

TORONTO, Feb. 2, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Healthtech Consultants, a Nordic Global Company, today announced that the company achieved a top overall performance score in KLAS' first-ever report focused on the Canadian EMR Consulting services.

"Of the two most seasoned firms in this report with six or more validated engagements in Canada, Healthtech, a Nordic Global Company has the highest overall performance score," as quoted in the KLAS Report: Canada EMR Consulting Services 2023.

Healthtech's validated clients in the report took part in multi-site, regional projects that involved implementations of both MEDITECH EXPANSE as well as Epic EMR optimization. The report indicated that "the firm's strong leadership and expertise—especially around MEDITECH and the Canadian market—led to successful engagements."

Each year, KLAS interviews thousands of healthcare professionals about the IT solutions and services their organizations use. The interviews measure five customer experience pillars—loyalty, operations, relationship, services, and value. In addition to a top performance score, a large majority of Healthtech clients also reported they would re-engage Healthtech for services.

"We were delighted to see our clients' feedback propel Healthtech as a top performer in this first KLAS EMR services report in Canada," said Thomas O'Shaughnessy, President of Healthtech. "These results are testament to our amazing Healthtech/Nordic teams and client partners. As Canada's leading provider of digital technology consulting services focused exclusively in healthcare, we continue to focus on delivering exceptional value to our clients as they implement clinical systems and digital health technology within and across their organizations."

In 2023, Healthtech, a Nordic Global Company, celebrates its 40th anniversary, reflecting a breadth and depth of digital health technology and information management expertise that spans the evolving Canadian healthcare technology market for organizations of all sizes.

"We combine deep clinical experience with extensive technical knowledge to provide our clients with strategic counsel and thoughtful guidance. Our goal is to connect people, data and technology to create a healthier world," added O'Shaughnessy.

About Healthtech

Healthtech, a Nordic Global Company based in Canada, assists healthcare organizations with strategic advisory, clinical transformation, implementation solutions, and application support services that result in stronger healthcare organizations and systems with better patient outcomes. Healthtech's experience and certifications with a vast variety of systems have enabled it to deliver clinical, operational, and financial improvements to Canadian healthcare clients for the past 40 years. Healthtech also leverages and supplements the capabilities of Nordic Consulting, a global health and technology consulting company that partners with health leaders around the world to create healthier systems, organizations, and people.

About KLAS

KLAS has been providing accurate, honest, and impartial insights for the healthcare IT (HIT) industry since 1996. The KLAS mission is to improve the world's healthcare by amplifying the voice of providers and payers. The scope of our research is constantly expanding to best fit market needs as technology becomes increasingly sophisticated. KLAS finds the hard-to-get HIT data by building strong relationships with payer and provider friends in the industry.

