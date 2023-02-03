Princess Cruises Next-Generation Ship - Sun Princess - to Feature the Brand's Most Exciting & Contemporary Spaces

Epic Piazza, State-of-the-Art Arena Theater in the Round, Amazing Dining Venues and Largest Ever Casino

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Here comes Sun Princess! Princess Cruises has revealed a first glimpse of the most contemporary and state-of-the-art designs imaged yet onboard Sun Princess – "The Love Boat" line's newest, largest and most innovative ship ever built and scheduled to debut in early 2024. With bright designs inspired by rays of sunlight and next-level expanded spaces, guests are in for an extraordinary cruise experience including a showstopping Arena theater and stunning three-story dining venue - a first for Princess.

"With the construction of any new ship, we have the incredible opportunity to design standout spaces with our guests' preferences in mind," said John Padgett. "With the new platform and size of Sun Princess, we're uniquely able to refresh venues we know our guests love and expand upon, redesign and elevate them to the next level. We know our sun-inspired designs will exceed expectations and elevate the entire Princess experience."

A first for Princess, the Horizons Dining Room introduces a stunning three-story dining venue. This newly envisioned space is open and flexible, featuring dining options to suit every mood. Stunning wake views and natural light highlight a decorative sculpture that stretches from deck 6 to deck 8. The three decks will each have their own personalities, offer different dining experiences and range in levels of formality.

Contemporary and versatile, the Princess Arena is an evolution and the most technologically advanced Princess Theater design. Upon entering, guests will be drawn to a stunning visual above the central stage which can become part of the show. A radical ceiling accentuates the Arena's in-the-round configuration with soft curved walls that allude to the movement of the tide. With moveable seats and capacity of a little more than 1,000 people, three configurations will maximize sight lines, as technological capabilities deliver a truly captivating experience.

Additional signature favorites with new designs and décor scheduled to debut onboard Sun Princess in early 2024, include:

Alfredo's Pizzeria – This charming favorite that has been named "Best Pizza at Sea" will once again have an open kitchen design, allowing guests to watch as the chefs create pizza by hand and serve them straight out of them oven. New to the kitchen is a professional, open-mouth oven that reaches 968 degrees, allowing chefs to create truly authentic contemporary Neapolitan pizza. Guests will enjoy an authentic experience comparable to one they would receive when traveling to Italy.

Princess Casino – The largest Princess casino in both size and number of gaming positions will be in the Piazza, giving guests easy access to their favorite betting games. The spacious floorplan ensures guest comfort and entertainment, and with over 200 of the newest and most popular slots and video poker games, there is something for everyone.

Crown Grill – A favorite of Princess guests who enjoy a perfectly grilled steak, Crown Grill on Sun Princess takes this iconic space and modernizes it with a classic steakhouse feel weaved with modern touches. Inviting leather booths, circular seating and modern artwork custom designed for this restaurant will welcome guests in for an unforgettable dinner experience. Plus, guests can enjoy views of their food being prepared in the largest show galley on a Princess ship.

Sabatini's Italian Trattoria – Serving a modern, casual but elegant Italian dining experience, the newly imagined Sabatini's will appeal to families with unique handmade pasta courses prepared fresh daily. A crisp, tailored, geometric design that also will feature a pasta room for guests to marvel at the pasta-making process. The restaurant is designed with intimate bistro-style nooks and a dramatic circular main room.

Princess Live! – Combining the design elements of Princess Live! and guest favorite Explorer's Lounge, guests on Sun Princess will enjoy participatory, signature cruise activities like game shows, trivia and the daily Wake Show. Luxurious textures and materials will be featured on a mixture of comfortable loose and fixed lounge seating with full beverage service, an inviting semi-open façade, and large LED screen on stage. Guests can easily move from Princess Live! to enjoy a meal or cocktail with the close proximity to restaurants and cocktail lounges, bridging a seamless integration of entertainment and bar concepts.

The Shops of Princess – With five retail locations, plus an art gallery, The Shops of Princess get a makeover on Sun Princess and guests can expect the same great experience, just more of it. Modern, elegant boutiques connect fluidly, featuring interactive experiences. Guests can shop easily from space to space featuring Princess logo merchandise, a lifestyle boutique, a new bazaar featuring destination-specific selections, plus jewelry, watches, cosmetics fragrances and a modern art gallery.

Additional spaces with new designs, signage and décor will include Crooner's, Wheelhouse Bar, International Cafe, Good Spirits and Gelateria.

Currently under construction at the Fincantieri shipyard in Italy, the largest Princess ship ever constructed, accommodating 4,000 guests, embraces Italian heritage by featuring a newly designed, brand-iconic Piazza and The Dome, a cutting-edge entertainment space inspired by the terraces of Santorini. While introducing a completely new class of ships for the cruise line, Sun Princess also remains true to the smooth clean lines and design aesthetics of the cruise line's famous Seawitch icon and popularized in the original "Love Boat" TV series.

Sun Princess will also feature the exclusive Princess Medallion experience that will extend Princess' leadership position in delivering exceptional and custom experiences at unmatched scale, offering guests personalized service only previously found on the industry's smallest ships.

Part of Carnival Corporation's green cruising focus, Sun Princess will be the first Princess ship and one of 11 new vessels in the corporate fleet powered by Liquified Natural Gas (LNG), the world's cleanest fossil fuel.

The 2024 Sun Princess inaugural cruise season in the Mediterranean is on sale now. More information can be found at www.princess.com.

Images of the newly expanded and designed venues can be found here: https://spaces.hightail.com/receive/AHioxPVMmE.

About Princess Cruises

Princess Cruises is The Love Boat, the world's most iconic cruise brand that delivers dream vacations to millions of guests every year in the most sought-after destinations on the largest ships that offer elite service personalization and simplicity customary of small, yacht-class ships. Well-appointed staterooms, world class dining, grand performances, award-winning casinos and entertainment, luxurious spas, imaginative experiences and boundless activities blend with exclusive Princess MedallionClass service to create meaningful connections and unforgettable moments in the most incredible settings in the world - the Caribbean, Alaska, Panama Canal, Mexican Riviera, Europe, South America, Australia/New Zealand, the South Pacific, Hawaii, Asia, Canada/New England, Antarctica, and World Cruises. The company is part of Carnival Corporation & plc (NYSE/LSE:CCL; NYSE:CUK).

