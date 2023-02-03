RÉMY MARTIN DEBUTS SUPER BOWL AD TEASE "INCH BY INCH" STARRING TRAILBLAZER AND CULTURAL ICON, SERENA WILLIAMS

Iconic Cognac House, Rémy Martin, Teams Up for Excellence with the greatest female athlete of all time for first-ever Super Bowl spot

NEW YORK, Feb. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Rémy Martin is pleased to announce that global tennis superstar, cultural icon, multi-hyphenate powerhouse and champion for women everywhere, Serena Williams will be starring in the first-ever Super Bowl ad for iconic Cognac House, Rémy Martin.

Rémy Martin has championed the concept of Teaming Up for Excellence for many years, instilling this notion into all aspects of the brand and passing it from generation to generation. In the spirit of Team Up for Excellence, Williams' excellence is apparent through the passion of those who have supported her journey to greatness, which can be attributed to the strong support of her family. Having been famously coached by her father, alongside her sister Venus, the tradition of passing down knowledge and skills from one generation to the next resonates strongly with the Williams family, just as it does for Rémy Martin. The Cognac House was built on familial ties, passing down savoir-faire and know-how for centuries, along with the belief that behind every success there is a collective story of passion and teamwork.

Created by Fred & Farid New York, the campaign, "Inch by Inch" spotlights teamwork and how we drive greatness forward as part of a team. "Inch by Inch" portrays how great success cannot be accomplished alone, and that as part of a collective team, true excellence can be achieved, with Serena Williams starring front and center in the forthcoming advertisement.

Nicolas Beckers, Chief Executive Officer, Rémy Cointreau Americas stated: "We are honored to partner with a cultural icon like Serena whose commitment to excellence is unmatched for the first-ever advertisement for iconic Cognac House, Rémy Martin. Rémy Martin's entry into the big game this year reflects the growing importance and recognition of the Rémy Martin brand, the increased interest in the Cognac sector, and our ambitions in the USA."

"When developing 'Inch by Inch,' we wanted to create an inspirational concept that transcends time and find a spokesperson that embodies the values of Rémy Martin, which is grounded in an unwavering pursuit of excellence through family, our partners and collective success," said Jean-Philippe Hecquet, Chief Executive Officer of the House of Rémy Martin. "Serena Williams, as the greatest female athlete of all time and a cultural icon, was the perfect choice. She is a global inspiration, and inch by inch, Williams and her team have made history by breaking down barriers, striving for excellence, and achieving greatness. We are honored to partner with her for our first-ever Super Bowl campaign and believe that together Rémy Martin's quest for excellence will continue to go further, always achieving greater feats."

"I am honored and excited to be able to work with Rémy Martin, whose core values are so similar to my own personal principles," said Serena Williams. "Rémy Martin is a brand based on generosity, authenticity, and teamwork, all qualities that I have taken great strides to incorporate in my life and my career. Together, we're incredibly excited to inspire others with 'Inch by Inch' and team up in pursuit of excellence, which is a message that has always resonated with me and I'm sure will resonate with viewers nationwide."

Serena Williams' excellence and global success did not happen overnight. "Inch by Inch" and slowly one step at a time, Williams perfected her skills through a dedication to craft and a passion for excellence that has spanned the course of her career. To conquer such an impressive feat takes years of practice, training, and support, working toward a goal inch by inch, just as it took the family at Rémy Martin to become the storied, centuries-old Cognac House the world knows today. Collectively, Williams and Rémy Martin aim to inspire people across generations with this important message.

This year's campaign marks Rémy Cointreau's continued investment in the biggest game of the year for the third year in a row, and the first time on a national scale. In 2022, Rémy Cointreau aired a 30-second advertisement across 17 markets from its Islay gin brand, The Botanist, and in 2021 Rémy Cointreau made their Super Bowl debut with a 30-second advertisement in 15 markets from Cointreau, the premium French liqueur. Super Bowl LVII also marks the first time in history that Rémy Martin is making an appearance at the Super Bowl. As a brand with an incredibly rich history, Rémy Martin is constantly evolving and seeking new ways to express their expertise. This year, Rémy Martin expands their quest for excellence with "Inch by Inch" during the Super Bowl, establishing them in an undiscovered territory for the brand.

The 60-second spot will be revealed nationally for the first time during the first quarter of Super Bowl LVII, held in Glendale, Arizona on February 12th.

For more information on the "Inch by Inch" campaign, visit: https://www.remymartin.com/en-us/inch-by-inch

ABOUT RÉMY MARTIN

Since 1724, the House of Rémy Martin has produced premium spirits that consistently appeal to the world's most discerning connoisseurs. A profound love of the land, a continuity of family ownership and a passionate commitment to excellence has sustained Rémy Martin for nearly three centuries. As a result of its masterful production and generations of tradition in Cognac, the House of Rémy Martin today produces Cognacs Fine Champagne, including Rémy Martin® XO, Rémy Martin® Tercet®, Rémy Martin® 1738 Accord Royal and Rémy Martin® V.S.O.P. For additional information, visit www.RemyMartin.com

ABOUT RÉMY COINTREAU

All around the world, there are clients seeking exceptional experiences; clients for whom a wide range of terroirs means a variety of flavors. Their exacting standards are proportional to our expertise – the finely-honed skills that we pass down from generation to generation. The time these clients devote to drinking our products is a tribute to all those who have worked to develop them. It is for these men and women that Rémy Cointreau, a family-owned French Group, protects its terroirs, cultivates exceptional multi-centenary spirits and undertakes to preserve their eternal modernity. The Group's portfolio includes 14 singular brands, such as the Rémy Martin and Louis XIII cognacs, and Cointreau liqueur. Rémy Cointreau has a single ambition: becoming the world leader in exceptional spirits. To this end, it relies on the commitment and creativity of its 1,850 employees and on its distribution subsidiaries established in the Group's strategic markets. Rémy Cointreau is listed on Euronext Paris.

ABOUT SERENA WILLIAMS

SERENA WILLIAMS has overcome insurmountable odds to win 23 career Grand Slams. Her tennis achievements, combined with her off-court success in business, philanthropy and fashion, make her one of the most recognizable icons in the world. In November 2021, Williams served as an executive producer on the Academy Award®- nominated film KING RICHARD, a biopic based on her family. In March 2022, Serena Ventures launched its venture capital fund and currently maintains a portfolio of over 60 companies with a focus on diverse leadership. Williams' fashion brand, S by Serena, celebrates body positivity and female empowerment. Williams recently became a published author with the release of her children's book The Adventures of Qai Qai . In December of 2022 Williams announced that she had teamed up with two CPG veterans to launch Will Perform, a line of clean, cruelty-free topical pain relief and daily muscle care solutions designed to reimagine recovery.

