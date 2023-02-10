Escalating Pipeline of New Investments Transcend Traditional Ways

HACKENSACK, N.J., Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Veloce Capital, a private real estate investment firm, announced a new pipeline of offerings through investment syndications and its private equity fund focused on the growing rental market in secondary and tertiary markets.

Rental Investment Property (PRNewswire)

Veloce Capital, a private real estate investment firm, announced a new pipeline of offerings.

"Today, Veloce Capital introduces a new investment option that provides investors an equity partnership opportunity to invest in a specific property (syndication) or collection of properties (equity fund position) as part of our overall investment options focusing on delivering more ways to invest, outside traditional markets like stocks and bonds," says Surf Dinani, CEO.

What's New: Investing In Market Rent Valuation

Investors seeking options outside traditional markets can enter into the active conversion of under-market multifamily real estate without the extensive development and associated cost of new or complete reconditioning of distressed assets. Investors can have faster entry to investments, initial contribution repayment, a tax-free return on investment through refinancing, and, more importantly, the realization of investment year over year. Investors can own up to 40% of a stabilized income-producing multifamily rental real estate.

As with all Veloce Capital investment options, this equity investment is not a one-time-only opportunity. Veloce Capital has a continuous pipeline of investment properties that align well with the growing communities they invest in.

"Think of it as owning an investment property or properties without doing any work. Our passive investors have access to various strategies. Still, this new equity offering focuses on the return of capital and equity returns on bringing existing assets to market-level rent, thereby investing in growth," said Ryan Yates, VP of Finance & Compliance.

Paterson Rental Market At-A-Glance

The City of Paterson is emerging as a popular area for real estate investment after a history marked by urban degradation. Two of the city's ZIP codes are among North Jersey's fastest-appreciating real estate markets. This growth rate is a direct reflection of Paterson's robust rental market. Nearly 75% of the population occupies 33,700 units compared to the remaining 25% of owner-occupied housing. The commanding majority of 70% (estimated) represent those renting 2-bedroom apartments or larger.

In addition, the local Paterson job market has seen a positive change from an unemployment rate in February of 2022 (8.8%) to 5.6% in September of 2022. This shift, matched with the strength of a high-demand rental market, has lifted Paterson as a hub for cultural diversity, lower rental entry with high value for commuters, and a lively evolving community in close proximity to New York City.

About Veloce Capital

Veloce Capital, LLC is a leading passive real estate investment firm with 30+ years of combined fund leadership experience, $1BN+ in U.S. transactions, and offers more ways to invest with a 10%+ return rate. Veloce Capital invests primarily in multifamily assets to provide investors with growth, short and long-term appreciation, attractive risk-adjusted returns, and flexible terms compared to traditional investing. For more information, please visit www.velocecapital.com.

Sources:

U.S. News - https://www.usnews.com/news/best-states/articles/states-with-the-highest-rents

Tap into Paterson - https://www.tapinto.net/towns/paterson/sections/economic-development/articles/paterson-breaks-ground-on-quarry-lawn-and-river-walk

U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics - https://www.bls.gov/eag/eag.nj.htm

New Jersey Digest - https://thedigestonline.com/news/jersey-city-most-expensive-rent-in-us/

Point 2 - https://www.point2homes.com/US/Average-Rent/NJ/Paterson.html

U.S Census - https://www.census.gov/quickfacts/patersoncitynewjersey

Class A Rental Property (PRNewswire)

Delivering More Ways To Invest (PRNewsfoto/Veloce Capital) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Veloce Capital