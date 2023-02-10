TRANSFORMING SAFETY WITH INDUSTRY-FIRST GAMIFIED "SAFETY SIMULATOR" TRAINING FOR ENERGY WORKERS

BOSTON, Feb. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A new case study by learning and development (L&D) technology innovator Attensi shows how the energy industry is increasingly turning to next-generation simulation technology for safety training.

The Attensi solution, created for global energy firm Equinor, is a mobile game-based "safety simulator" training program that leverages realistic 3D scenarios. The training was a key part of Equinor's "Always Safe" professional development initiative for its workforce of over 21,000 employees in 30 countries.

"Safety is at the heart of what we do, and this gamified training provides real understanding that more passive webinars or training videos simply can't match," said Erik Sørhaug, Leader of Innovation and Services in Equinor University. "This mission-critical training is designed to ensure that everyone, from a new technician heading offshore for the first time to the lead of the rig platform, can follow optimal safety practices."

Attensi's custom-built, gamified 3D-simulation is designed to teach offshore workers safety best practices by challenging them to complete realistic, gamified scenarios. The digital safety training features high-end simulations and learning modules rendered as video games – with a multi-stakeholder design that embeds a risk-aware culture across all levels of the organization.

User surveys show strong agreement that the program is not only challenging and engaging (93%), but also well suited as a tool for improving safety competencies (90%).

"Equinor holds itself to the highest safety standards in the industry, which means they require a training approach that is effective enough to ensure learners meet those standards," said Attensi Partner Kjell-André Steffensen. "Traditional online learning and tick-box exercises risk leaving knowledge gaps, which gamified training can bridge and ensure that lessons are embedded into employee behavior when it counts the most – in safety-conscious industrial settings and in the field."

Using games as the basis for training encourages repetition, which ensures the lessons and behaviors become second nature for workers. Attensi and Equinor customized the real-life simulation game to reflect the specific look, technical context and operating environment that offshore workers will recognize.

Everything from the helmet color to the terminology used on oil rigs went into recreating the detailed technical processes and tools needed to do every job safely. Crucially, nearly 9 out of 10 users found the simulation characters and roles highly recognizable and accurate to their day-to-day operations. The simulations allowed employees to put their safety training into practice in a safe-to-fail environment where mistakes don't lead to real-world injuries or equipment damage.

Based on this success, Equinor has entered into an enterprise partnership with Attensi and is already in the process of expanding the approach and best practices into its global workforce.

