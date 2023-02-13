A4A Super Bowl Sunday Ad Highlights Airlines' Industry-wide Hiring Spree

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A) released an advertisement on Super Bowl Sunday, highlighting the aggressive and effective hiring campaigns across the U.S. airline industry – including mechanics, gate agents, pilots, flight attendants and many other jobs. The 30-second video aired on Fox 5 D.C. during the Super Bowl pre-game show in addition to several other timeslots throughout the day, and it invites viewers to learn more at www.airlines.org/jobs.

"Each day, the 780,000 men and women who work in the U.S. airline industry help get 2 million people and 65,000 tons of cargo safely to their destinations, connecting families, friends, communities and commerce across the country and around the world," said Rebecca Spicer, A4A Senior Vice President of Communications. "Airline employees truly are the backbone of our industry, and we are proud to be adding thousands more dedicated workers each month."

The video is also being disseminated via several digital platforms including social media, ride shares, streaming services and display ads.

Latest Data (according to the Department of Transportation):

U.S. airlines hired an average of 4,500 employees each month of 2022.





U.S. airlines, passenger and cargo, directly employ more than 780,000 employees and indirectly support more than 10 million U.S. jobs.





Because of the aggressive hiring efforts, U.S. passenger airlines currently employ the most full-time employees in 20 years .





U.S. passenger airline job growth is outpacing overall U.S. job growth by 2.7 percent.





U.S. airline job wages are on average 37 percent higher than the average private sector position and include generous benefits equating to nearly $20,000 per year per employee.

ABOUT A4A

Airlines for America (A4A) members are Alaska Airlines, American Airlines, Atlas Air, Delta Air Lines, FedEx, Hawaiian Airlines, JetBlue Airways, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines and UPS. Air Canada is an associate member.

A4A advocates on behalf of the leading U.S. airlines, both passenger and cargo carriers. A4A works collaboratively with industry stakeholders, federal agencies, the Administration, Congress, labor and other groups to improve aviation for the traveling and shipping public.

For more information about the airline industry, visit our website airlines.org and our blog, A Better Flight Plan, at airlines.org/blog.

