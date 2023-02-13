CATIC Is Selected as a National Top Workplace in 2023

ROCKY HILL, Conn. , Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- One of the nation's most credible employer recognition programs has awarded CATIC the Top Workplaces USA award for 2023 (150-499 employees category). This is CATIC's second consecutive year being named to this list and the company has been ranked 53rd amongst all other employers across the country in this category. Since 2018, CATIC has been the recipient of the regional Top Workplaces award and, most recently, was ranked in the top 5 among other local Connecticut businesses in 2022.

Top Workplaces USA celebrates organizations with 150 or more employees that have built great company cultures. Over 42,000 organizations were invited to participate in the survey, with the winners chosen based solely on employee feedback gathered through an employee engagement survey, issued by Energage. Results are calculated by comparing the survey's research-based statements, including 15 Culture Drivers that are proven to predict high performance against industry benchmarks.

CATIC is proud to be recognized nationally as a Top Workplace again this year. "During these challenging times in our industry, it is our people who set us apart as a company and drive our continued success. Our employees face new challenges every day with energy, creativity, and a willingness to help each other out," said James M. Czapiga, Esq., President and CEO of the CATIC Family of Companies. "Our goal or mission continues to be to serve the independent and attorney agent market, and we get up each day and work very hard to 'wow' our supportive agents. We celebrate and thank our employees for all they do to earn this incredible honor." Damon Carter, Senior Vice President and CHRO, added, "Our employees continuously demonstrate their unwavering commitment to cultivating a great workplace culture at CATIC in various ways. The senior leadership team truly appreciates their efforts to do so because it positively impacts the overall employee experience for all employees here."

About CATIC

CATIC, along with its sister company CATIC Title Insurance Company, is currently licensed in every state east of the Mississippi and in Texas and is currently doing business through an independent agent network in 16 states. The Company is an underwriting member of the American Land Title Association (ALTA) and the North American Bar-Related® Title Insurers. For more information about the Company, or to become a CATIC agent, please visit us at www.CATIC.com, or follow us on LinkedIn, Facebook, and Instagram.

