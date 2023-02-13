COMMISSION POSTS DOCUMENTS TO APPLY FOR FUND ADMINISTRATOR POOL

WASHINGTON, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission intends to select a new Pool of Distribution Fund Administrators. Fund administrators selected for the Pool will be considered for appointment to SEC distribution cases during the five-year period of Oct.1, 2023 through Sept. 30, 2028. The Statement of Requirements (SOR) and Exhibits B, C, D, E and F, which contain submission instructions and due dates, are available at: www.sec.gov/nb/fund-admin.pdf. Exhibit A - Price Schedule (a required submission) is available at: www.sec.gov/nb/fund-admin.xls.

Please note: As stated in the SOR in Section X - Submission Requirements, all questions regarding the requirements and submission process must be submitted to ENF-FA@sec.gov by Feb. 24, 2023.

