Google and Uber Deepen Partnership to Reimagine the Customer Experience

Google to support Uber's next phase of growth through a range of solutions, including cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and edge networking

Uber will use Google's secure-by-design foundation, platform reliability, and innovative technology to create new revenue streams and reimagine experiences for its users

SUNNYVALE, Calif. and SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Google and Uber today announced an expanded partnership in which Uber has selected Google to support the modernization of its data cloud infrastructure and reimagine the customer experience for Uber users, drivers, and merchants.

Google Cloud Logo (PRNewsfoto/Google Cloud) (PRNewswire)

Both pioneers in their industries, Google and Uber share a dedication to providing cutting-edge technology and user experiences to their customers. Under the partnership, Uber will migrate some of the company's most critical infrastructure to Google Cloud and will be able to take advantage of additional Google capabilities, including Ads and Google Maps Platform, to modernize its architecture and accelerate application development, and Cloud Spanner for rapid scalability. The companies also plan to deepen their engineering collaboration to deliver on new innovations.

"Our partnership with Google centers around a shared commitment to putting customer experience at the forefront of everything we do," said Dara Khosrowshahi, CEO of Uber. "It is our job to continually improve and reimagine the types of experiences we're providing through the Uber platform, exceeding expectations every time someone opens the app to go somewhere or get something delivered. We're excited to deepen our work with Google to deliver new innovations that push the boundaries of what's possible for transportation, delivery and more."

"Cloud migration is often seen as a way of achieving the scale, performance, and security necessary to enable a digital business to thrive," said Matt Eastwood, SVP, WW Research, IDC. "What is particularly interesting with this partnership is the depth of the co-innovation spanning Google businesses and technologies which are being leveraged in order to deliver the technology innovation and customer experience improvements to further differentiate Uber in the marketplace."

Unlocking the Power of Data in the Cloud

In partnership with Google, Uber will move some of its applications and data from on-premise data centers to Google Cloud. The migration will enable Uber to modernize its infrastructure and take advantage of Google Cloud's innovation in cloud services, including data cloud technologies, artificial intelligence, machine learning, security, and microservices. This move provides a foundation for Uber with increased flexibility and scalability and is secure-by-design, with the goal of ensuring that its user experience around the globe is fast, secure, and efficient.

New Innovations and Expanded Lines of Business



Google and Uber will work together to transform mobility, delivery, and advertising through new innovations and lines of business. As part of this effort, Uber will take full advantage of Google Ads and Google Cloud services to create new and engaging experiences for users, earners, and partners.

Redefining The Customer Experience

Google and Uber place a strong emphasis on delivering incredible customer experiences and will continue to collaborate on future opportunities. Google will provide technical investments across Cloud, Google Ads, and Google Maps Platform to assist Uber in efforts to reduce its cost per trip, accelerate new revenue channels, and improve in-house analytics and customer experiences. Google and Uber also plan to continue to work together on future innovation opportunities on the Play and Android platforms, for example, to continue to improve Uber app performance.

"We look forward to expanding our collaboration with Uber to deploy our cloud infrastructure, artificial intelligence, data analytics, and edge networking solutions," said Sundar Pichai, CEO of Google and Alphabet. "This partnership is bringing together the best of Google technology across Cloud, Maps, Ads and more to help Uber continue to improve the customer experience for their users."

About Google Cloud

Google Cloud accelerates every organization's ability to digitally transform its business. We deliver enterprise-grade solutions that leverage Google's cutting-edge technology – all on the cleanest cloud in the industry. Customers in more than 200 countries and territories turn to Google Cloud as their trusted partner to enable growth and solve their most critical business problems.

About Uber

Uber's mission is to create opportunity through movement. We started in 2010 to solve a simple problem: how do you get access to a ride at the touch of a button? More than 37 billion trips later, we're building products to get people closer to where they want to be. By changing how people, food, and things move through cities, Uber is a platform that opens up the world to new possibilities.

