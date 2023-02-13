Optimizely and Google Expand Strategic Partnership to Collaborate on Google Analytics 4

Google selected Optimizely as a web experimentation partner to support customers' migration as Google Optimize sunsets

NEW YORK, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Optimizely , the leading digital experience platform (DXP) provider, today announces it has been selected by Google to collaborate on an integration with Optimizely Web Experimentation and Google Analytics 4 (GA4). This announcement follows Google's decision to sunset Google Optimize, its former web analytics and testing tool.

Google's selection of Optimizely marks the start of a new chapter for both companies and their customers. To access real-time statistics, generate personalized customer experiences, and integrate seamlessly with other tools in their tech stack, digital marketers typically sacrifice speed or user experience. Optimizely's experimentation tool offers all of these capabilities without compromise.

"We couldn't be happier to be selected by Google to collaborate on integrations for GA4, bringing our partnership with Google to new heights," said Alex Atzberger, CEO of Optimizely. "We take pride in helping the world's leading brands source meaningful data and stay one step ahead of their customers' needs. We look forward to welcoming Google Optimize customers into the fold, making their transition smooth, and supporting them to drive positive business outcomes."

This first-of-its-kind collaboration will revolutionize how digital marketing practitioners leverage actionable insights to seamlessly deliver more personalized brand interactions and the best possible customer experiences. Google and Optimizely's collaboration will enrich both organizations' capabilities and empower marketers worldwide to execute world-class experimentation programs at scale.

Optimizely's powerful web experimentation platform has long delivered tangible benefits for users — in 2022 alone, the DXP provider enabled over 1.8M experiments and achieved $1B in incremental revenue for its customers. This comes nearly a year after Optimizely moved its leading experimentation solutions to Google Cloud, as another extension of their partnership and continued commitment to innovation. Google Optimize customers can now scale their experimentation practices with the accuracy and enterprise-grade tools of Optimizely, the category creator for experimentation.

For more information about how to transition from Google Optimize, visit https://www.optimizely.com/google/optimize/.

