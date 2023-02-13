RBC Consulting Group President, Matthew Cochran, Announces New Financial Advisor Additions to Firm

Matthew Cochran Continues Expanding Strong Financial, Insurance and Retirement Planning Firm With 3 New Financial Advisors

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RBC Consulting Group President and Senior Advisor, Matthew Cochran, of Charlotte, NC has expanding their network of professional and expert financial planning, insurance and retirement specialist advisors with the addition of Bill England, Megan Duran and Rob Solarchik.

Cochran said, "Our commitment to generating the right type of growth that delivers value to all of our clients is at the forefront of all we do, and we look forward to continuing in shaping the evolving needs of our financial planning, insurance and retirement planning clients."

Recruitment Success

In addition to the additions of these advisors, RBC Consulting Group continues to attract high-quality advisors across the country. The industry-leading customer service, paired with customizable policies that RBC Consulting Group delivers to their clients is making RBC Consulting Group one of the nation's fastest-growing financial planning firms.

About RBC Consulting Group

From President Matthew Cochran, "RBC Consulting Group is different from other consulting or advisor groups. RBC has a team of advisors that specialize in all fields of planning. Our strategy when we first meet with clients, is to do an in-depth discovery session to learn more about our clients and their financial planning history. This strategy allows us to learn the clients previous financial planning experience, their risk tolerance, and decisions that affect their needs and goals. It is important to RBC to align our clients' goals with their financial planning needs. We take information learned during discovery and put together a customizable personal financial plan using financial tools to meet individual client needs. Most advisors working for a big company or bank are expected to utilize cookie cutter financial tools pushed by leadership or stockholders. We don't. Our independence and private ownership allow us the opportunity to truly customize a plan for our clients. At RBC Consulting Group, no two plans are the same.

RBC is owned by Matt Cochran. He was born and raised in Mount Holly, NC. He graduated from Belmont Abbey College with a degree in Finance and Business management. He has been working in the financial services industry going on two decades. When he's not working, he enjoys spending time with family and friends, catching a ball game, and playing with the family dog, Mac.

Media Inquiries

Matthew Cochran

RBC Consulting Group

Matt@RBCConsultingGroup.com

