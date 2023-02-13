Stagwell's (STGW) 72andSunny, Allison+Partners, Anomaly Steer Big Game Transformations for Bud Light, Dexcom, Diageo, Dunkin', the NFL and United Airlines

National Research Group Survey on Brand Fandom Unpacks the Anatomy of a Fan

NEW YORK and PHOENIX, Feb. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stagwell (NASDAQ: STGW) agencies Anomaly and 72andSunny flexed their creative chops at Super Bowl LVII for clients Bud Light, Diageo, Dunkin', and the National Football League. The work represents 10% of advertising spots, more than any other global marketing services network, and some of the best-reviewed campaigns – including three of the top 10 highest-rated commercials in the USA TODAY Ad Meter. This milestone comes amid Stagwell's year-long focus on brand fandom and the power of sport as it gears up for Sport Beach at Cannes Lions Festival of Creativity 2023.

"For another year, Stagwell commands the field at the Big Game," said Stagwell Chairman and CEO Mark Penn. "Our agencies helped legacy brands like Bud Light position themselves as fun, approachable and relatable, introduced new entrants like Crown Royal to make a name for themselves, and empowered influential brands like the NFL to deliver powerful, progressive messages. From the advertisements to original research, our work reinforces the magnetic power of sport and its ability to create brand fandom among people from all walks of life."

The Big Plays

National Football League – 72andSunny : Two spots produced by 72andSunny took center stage: "NFL Cares," featuring several players delivering an uplifting message, "We see you," toward mothers, veterans and other communities; " Diana Flores , the quarterback for Mexico's national flag football team, in which everyone – and her mom – tries to grab her flags. : Two spots produced by 72andSunny took center stage: "NFL Cares," featuring several players delivering an uplifting message, "We see you," toward mothers, veterans and other communities; " Run With It " was unveiled at halftime, a humorous spot highlighting the future of women in football. It featured, the quarterback fornational flag football team, in which everyone – and her mom – tries to grab her flags.

Bud Light – Anomaly : "Hold" features actor Miles Teller , his wife, Keleigh, and their French Bulldog, Bugsy, making light out of being on hold on a phone call, as part of the brand's shift to the fun in everyday life and new tagline, "Easy to Drink. Easy to Enjoy."

Dunkin' – Anomaly : Dunkin' made its debut at the Big Game in a spot featuring Ben Affleck , who surprised customers as the drive-thru attendant.

Diageo – Anomaly: Crown Royal also joined the slate of ads for the first time with a spot that plugs the whiskey's Canadian heritage and longtime marketing positioning around gratitude.

Off the Field

Outside of the national stage, clients and agencies made a splash.

United Airlines – 72andSunny : Opting out of a national buy, United Airlines aired a local :30 spot in Denver and Colorado Springs, Colo. , taking an inadvertent aim at Southwest Airlines, highlighting a family "Who got to be together for the holidays." Denver International Airport saw the most cancelations on Dec. 27 , the majority from Southwest.

Dexcom – Allison+Partners: Allison + Partners supported Dexcom's return to the Super Bowl, with a spot that introduced the new G7 device featuring singer Nick Jonas , who has type 1 diabetes.

Dignity Health – Allison+Partners: The agency also helped to develop messaging around hospital system CommonSpirit's The agency also helped to develop messaging around hospital system CommonSpirit's regional big game spot, which showcases a grandmother teaching her infant grandchild how to sign "grandma" in ASL.

Brand Fandom – NRG : A : A survey from National Research Group unpacked the anatomy of a fan and proved the value for brand activation at major sporting events like the Super Bowl, with new insights comparing Super Bowl fans to non-Super Bowl fans responses to questions around their excitement for the game, the advertisements, viewing habits, social media consumption, perceptions of the brands involved, and more.

Brand Innovators Sports Marketing Upfronts: Stagwell's EVP, Global Chief Marketing Officer Ryan Linder , NRG's EVP, Brand Strategy and Innovation Fotoulla Damaskos, Diageo SV of Whiskeys Portfolio in North America Sophie Kelly, and United Airlines Global Sponsorships and Inclusive Partnerships Jennifer Entenman, unpacked the brand fandom research and what it means for marketers on the ground in Arizona .

