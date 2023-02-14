CurePSP Strengthens Team with Director of Development and Associate Director of Scientific Affairs and Partnerships

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CurePSP, a leading not-for-profit organization dedicated to advancing patient support and treatments of rare neurodegenerative diseases, is pleased to announce the addition of Rich Spain as its director of development and Jennifer Brummet, PhD as its associate director of scientific affairs and partnerships.

Spain, who has served as a volunteer for CurePSP for several years, will be the inaugural director of development. In this role, he will work to build relationships with individuals affected by rare neurological diseases and ensure the long-term sustainability and growth of CurePSP's mission and programs. Spain brings a wealth of experience to the role, having previously led successful fundraising efforts at the University of Virginia, Rice University and most recently, Virginia Commonwealth University. He holds a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from East Carolina University and a Master of Education in Sport Leadership from VCU.

Brummet, a seasoned professional with extensive experience in the nonprofit sector, advocacy and science policy, will manage CurePSP's grant programs, key partnerships and other initiatives relevant to CurePSP's "Cure" pillar. Before joining CurePSP, she served as research manager at the American Epilepsy Society, where she supported early-career grant programs and research initiatives. She has also held positions at the Society for Neuroscience and the National Science Foundation. Brummet holds a PhD in neuroscience from Michigan State University and a BA in psychology from Illinois Wesleyan University. She is an auxiliary board member with the Chicago Council on Science and Technology (C2ST) and volunteers with the Health Research Alliance. Dr. Lawrence I. Golbe, board member and chair of the Scientific Advisory Board since CurePSP's incorporation in 1990, looks forward to Brummet expediting scientific processes and in turn accelerating discovery.

"CurePSP is often approached by researchers, nonprofits and pharma companies with proposals for collaboration and support," Dr. Golbe said. "Jennifer's arrival will allow us to pursue additional opportunities more efficiently."

Dr. Kristophe Diaz, executive director and chief science officer at CurePSP, sees the new additions as seamless fits to advancing CurePSP's mission.

"The unwavering support of tens of thousands of donors, including those impacted by PSP, CBD and MSA, has fueled our recent growth," Dr. Diaz said. "Their generosity has allowed us to further our mission of offering support, education and hope to those affected by incurable neurological diseases. We're thrilled to welcome Rich and Jennifer to the team and anticipate their positive contributions in improving the lives of these families and advancing treatments and a cure."

