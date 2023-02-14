INFLUENCE MEDIA PARTNERS ANNOUNCES DEAL WITH TYLER JOHNSON LONGTIME HARRY STYLES COLLABORATOR AND RECIPIENT OF ALBUM OF THE YEAR AT THE 65TH ANNUAL GRAMMY AWARDS

Leading Music Rights Firm Acquires Publisher's Share of Johnson's Best-Known Titles Spanning 2012 to 2020 Including "Watermelon Sugar," "Adore You" and More

NEW YORK, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Influence Media Partners has entered into a collaboration with prolific music producer, songwriter and 2023 GRAMMY Album of The Year winner, Tyler Johnson. Best known for his longstanding creative partnership with Harry Styles, Johnson has co-written or co-produced the vast majority of the pop star's solo discography and biggest hits from his 2017 solo debut to his chart-topping 2022 release Harry's House, which earned him two GRAMMY awards and recognition alongside frequent collaborator Kid Harpoon as Variety Hitmakers Songwriters of the Year. Influence Media has invested in a diverse catalog of titles created by Johnson between 2012 and 2020 (Johnson's work on Styles' latest release, 2022's Harry's House, is not included in this partnership). The music rights platform, which is partnered with BlackRock and Warner Music Group, has formed this collaboration as part of its investment strategy built on "modern evergreens," songs and artists with a strong potential for long-term impact on pop culture.

l. to r. Nathaniel Cochrane, Tyler Johnson, Rene McLean (PRNewswire)

Speaking on the partnership, Influence Media Partner and Founding Advisor Rene McLean said, "Influence Media is committed to partnering with the secret weapons behind some of music's modern classics, and Tyler Johnson is at the top of that list for his work with Harry Styles alone, along with fellow superstars like Sam Smith, Meghan Trainor and Miley Cyrus. We are so proud to represent Tyler's works and look forward to introducing them to even wider audiences."

"It has been a pleasure working with the trusted team at Influence Media on my song catalog," says Tyler Johnson. "These songs are very important to me and I feel our deal reflects the value of this catalog that I have built over the last 10 years."

Adds Tyler's manager Nathaniel Cochrane, "Rene and I have been doing business with various clients for a while now, he's a straight shooter. It was a pleasure to get this deal over the line together and I look forward to building with Influence."

Over the past decade, Johnson has worked with many of the world's most popular musicians, earning GRAMMY Award nominations for his work with Taylor Swift and Ed Sheeran. Other artists Johnson has written and produced for include Diplo, John Legend, and Harry Styles, with whom he has a substantial, long-running collaboration. Johnson co-wrote on every song on Styles' self-titled debut album and most songs on 2019 follow-up Fine Line, including "Watermelon Sugar", which went #1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "Adore You", which tied the record for most weeks on the Pop charts. Beyond the copyrights included in his Influence Media acquisition, Johnson also co-wrote and co-produced Styles' recent single, "As It Was," which spent 15 weeks atop the Billboard Hot 100 and broke Spotify's record for most streams in a day for a song by a male artist. Johnson is based in Nashville and Los Angeles.

Johnson was represented by Francois Mobasser, Audrey Benoualid, and Andrew Paster at Myman Greenspan Fox Rosenberg Mobasser Younger & Light LLP. Influence Media Partners were represented by Lisa Alter, Katie Baron, and Jaclyn Felber at Alter, Kendrick & Baron, LLP.

About Influence Media

Launched in 2019 and led by Lylette Pizarro, Lynn Hazan, Rene McLean, and Jon Jashni, Influence Media Partners ("Influence Media" or "Influence") is a New York-based music and entertainment company that is transforming the music and content rights marketplace by partnering with artists and investing in them for the future. Backed by BlackRock and Warner Music Group, Influence's latest fund invests in the recording and publishing rights of artists, songwriters, producers, and music entrepreneurs who create commercially viable songs that resonate throughout pop culture. Influence's approach is centered around a purpose-driven brand and marketing ethos, leveraging the company's expert team to support and invest in diverse artists and entrepreneurs with global reach, growth potential, and streaming success–with a focus on songs that are poised to be modern evergreens.

About Tyler Johnson

Nashville-based Tyler Johnson is a GRAMMY Award-winning producer and songwriter. Tyler started his career as an assistant to GRAMMY-winning producer Jeff Bhasker, before being signed to Bhasker as a producer. He co-wrote and co-produced Harry Styles' 2017 debut self-titled solo album, all but two tracks on Styles' 2019 GRAMMY-nominated "Fine Line", and all but two songs on the most recent LP "Harry's House" with collaborator Kid Harpoon. This included "Watermelon Sugar", which went to number 1 on the Billboard Hot 100, and "As It Was" which has spent 10 weeks at #1 on the same chart. Alongside Bhasker, Tyler produced the 2015 album Untamed by country artist Cam, as well as her most recent album The Otherside. He has also worked with artists including Taylor Swift, Ed Sheeran, Miley Cyrus, John Legend, Keith Urban, Diplo, Pink, OneRepublic, Sam Smith, and Meghan Trainor.

Influence Media (PRNewswire)

