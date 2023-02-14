Statement by The U.S. Conference of Mayors on the Mass Shooting at Michigan State University

WASHINGTON, Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Below is a statement by Tom Cochran, CEO and Executive Director of The U.S. Conference of Mayors, on the mass shooting at Michigan State University:

"America's mayors mourn the tragedy that occurred at Michigan State University last night that took the lives of three students, irrevocably altered those of five other students and affected the entire Michigan State and East Lansing communities. We stand with East Lansing Mayor Ron Bacon and Lansing Mayor Andy Schor as they try to comfort their residents and begin the healing process.

"This was the 67th mass shooting in the United States this year. This morning Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer called this "a uniquely American problem," and she's right. We often say that these acts of violence are senseless and random, but we know what must be done to curtail them. Our nation must find the courage to put real action behind our words. Can we not at least resolve to protect our children, whether in elementary school, high school or college? Once again, America's mayors call on Congress to put partisan differences aside and pass common sense gun safety legislation."

