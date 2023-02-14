Why the Texas Education Agency Has Mandated the Use of Security Film On School Windows

Smart Glass Technology Enhances School Safety by Balancing Privacy and Transparency

DALLAS, TX , Feb. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Smart glass enables schools to respond quickly to security risks while maintaining an open, connected teaching environment.

Following the tragic increase in school shootings, the Texas Education Agency (TEA) has mandated that each school district and open-enrollment charter school adopt campus safety procedures- one of which is installing entry-resistant film on windows on the ground level, glass doors and windows near doors.

Smart Glass For Smarter Schools

Fortunately, there are better ways to keep kids safe nowadays with remarkable innovations like smart glass and film. Smart glass acts as an invisible layer of protection with its ability to go from clear to frosted on demand. As curtains or shades will never match this level of instant privacy, there has been a surge in demand for smart glass and smart film over the last nine months.

Smart glass is also much safer than conventional window treatments as it can be controlled contactlessly, meaning teachers and personnel do not need to risk going near the glass to obtain privacy. With a single push of a panic button, all smart glass in any given building will immediately switch from clear to frosted - helping keep occupants secure!

Greater Transparency

Many schools prefer glass walls and partitions as iit makes campuses look bigger, more open and more connected. Increased transparency also makes schools safer, as it gives intruders fewer places to hide and makes surveillance easier. Thanks to switchable glass and film, schools can enjoy the benefits of an open and transparent educational environment while enhancing security.

The Challenge to Meet TEA Deadlines

Schools across Texas have been rushing to meet the TEA's August 2023 deadline to plan and procure contractors to meet new safety standards. This has many schools including smart film as part of their overall upgrades because it can easily be applied to any existing glass surface to transform it into smart glass. Fortunately, schools got a boost thanks to the State of Texas Legislative Budget Board who recently approved $400 million for increased security measures in schools.

When it comes to the safety and wellbeing of students, schools cannot afford to wait. To help schools become safer faster, Smart Glass Country is offering its switchable glass products at a discounted price to schools both in Texas and nationwide.

Privacy glass makes schools more secure by going from clear to private on demand. The glass can transform in a matter of seconds with a push of a button, wall switch, voice command or smartphone and can be made to work as part of lockdown procedures such as panic buttons. (CNW Group/Smart Glass Country) (PRNewswire)

Switchable glass walls give classrooms the ability to transition from open and connected to private and secure in a fraction of a second. This keeps schools looking bigger and brighter while adding an invisible layer of security. Smart glass can even double as a whiteboard or rear projection screen when switched to opaque. (CNW Group/Smart Glass Country) (PRNewswire)

