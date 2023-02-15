Corium Pharma Solutions Names Ernie De Paolantonio as Chief Financial Officer

Appointment of Ernie De Paolantonio to Chief Financial Officer Further Strengthens Leadership Team

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Corium Pharma Solutions, Inc. (CPSI), a leading, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug delivery technologies for prescription drug and consumer products including transdermal modalities, has named Ernie De Paolantonio as Chief Financial Officer. This announcement follows the recent appointments of several industry veterans, Mark Sirgo as Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Ostrander as Chief Business Officer and Dr. Niraj Vasisht as Chief Technology Officer.

Ernie brings over 30 years of financial and business experience in the pharmaceutical industry including both private and public commercial and manufacturing companies. Most recently, he was Chief Financial Officer of Journey Medical Corporation, a commercial stage dermatology company. Prior to that, he held several leadership positions throughout his career including Chief Financial Officer at Teligent, Inc., a specialty generic pharmaceutical company, Fortovia Therapeutics Inc., a privately held healthcare company, Chief Financial Officer, Secretary and Treasurer of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc., a public specialty pharmaceutical company and Chief Financial Officer of CorePharma LLC, a privately held specialty generic company.

As CFO, Ernie will have responsibility for both finance and information technology.

"I am pleased to be able to work with Ernie again as we look to grow this promising specialty development and manufacturing business. Ernie will bring his over thirty years of financial experience across a spectrum of pharmaceutical companies to help drive the growth of Corium Pharma Solutions. He will play an instrumental role working closely with myself, members of the leadership team, and our investors on our long-term growth strategy and its execution," said Mark Sirgo, CEO of CPSI, in making the announcement.

Founded in 1995 in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Corium Pharma Solutions has maintained longstanding partnerships with multinational Fortune 500 companies and pharmaceutical businesses alike. CPSI currently manufactures a variety of over the counter and prescription products, including Proctor & Gamble Co's (NYSE: PG) entire Crest Whitestrips franchise, Agile Therapeutics, Inc.'s (NASDAQ: AGRX) Twirla®, and Corium, LLC's ("Corium") ADLARITY®, a once-weekly, transdermal donepezil patch.

About Corium Pharma Solutions

Headquartered in Grand Rapids, Michigan, Corium Pharma Solutions is a leading, full-service contract development and manufacturing organization specializing in novel drug and consumer product delivery technologies. With a track record spanning nearly 30 years, the company offers end-to-end solutions to its partners, from formulation and product development work, through commercial-scale manufacturing and packaging. The company's success is enabled by its state-of-the-art facilities, highly tenured operational leadership, and proprietary drug delivery technologies, CORPLEX™ and MICROCOR®. Corium Pharma Solutions is jointly owned by B-FLEXION and Webster Equity Partners. Prior to the CPSI transaction with Webster Equity Partners in October 2022, Gurnet Point Capital, an affiliate of B-Flexion, led the original investment in Corium Pharma Solutions through a take-private transaction in October 2018.

About Gurnet Point Capital & B-FLEXION

Gurnet Point Capital, an affiliate of B-FLEXION, is a leading healthcare fund that invests in de-risked life sciences companies. Gurnet Point primarily focuses on businesses that have high growth potential in the late product development and commercialization stages of their evolution. These companies become partners not just because of their capacity to generate economic value, but also because of their potential to deliver social impact. Gurnet Point's team of highly experienced industry executives works closely with its portfolio companies, with an active approach driving operational transformation and outsized returns.

B-FLEXION is a private, entrepreneurial investment firm, partnering with sophisticated capital to meet the shared goal of delivering exceptional value over the generations, while also contributing positively to society. The company oversees growth-oriented operating businesses and asset managers, always with an 'active owner' philosophy. B-FLEXION invests across a wide range of industries, including healthcare. Gurnet Point Capital, an affiliate of B-FLEXION, leads B-FLEXION's de-risked life sciences investment strategy.

About Webster Equity Partners

Founded in 2003, Webster is a private equity firm that focuses on high impact growth strategies that seek to deliver optimal outcomes for our investors, portfolio companies and the communities that we serve. Our mission is to deliver superior returns to our partners through the investment in and development of purpose driven patient-centric healthcare organizations dedicated to providing best of class clinical care and service to their patients. https://websterequitypartners.com/

