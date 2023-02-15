Grand View University Invests In Expanded Mental Health Support

Grand View University adds teletherapy increasing capacity and wellness options for students

NATICK, Mass., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Uwill, the leading teletherapy solution for colleges and students, today, announced a partnership with Grand View University to complement campus counseling and enhance individuality of options. Grand View students will have access to Uwill's mental health and wellness environment, including immediate appointments with licensed therapists who meet each student's unique needs and preferences.

Uwill has become the leading mental health and wellness solution for colleges and students. The most cost-effective way to complement a college's mental health offering, Uwill partners with more than 100 institutions including Boston College, University of Michigan, American Public University System, and University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill. Uwill is also the teletherapy education partner for NASPA. For more information, visit uwill.com (PRNewswire)

"Our students confidently face challenges in our classrooms, places of work, and athletic fields," said John Howe, Senior Student Affairs Officer at Grand View University. "Mental health support is critical to maintain the healthy focus required to overcome these difficulties, and our partnership with Uwill helps students best prepare for these challenges."

Grand View University launches this teletherapy option as increasing mental health challenges are reported on campuses nationwide. A recent survey from Uwill and NASPA found that mental health on college campuses continues to decline, and colleges are struggling to provide sufficient counseling and wellness support to meet spiking demand.

"Young adults are increasingly open about their struggles with mental health, and colleges across the country know they need to do more to support their students," said Michael London, Founder and CEO of Uwill. "Grand View recognizes the importance of reliable therapy options, especially those that are immediate, accessible, and effective."

Utilizing its proprietary technology and counselor team, Uwill pioneered the first student and therapist matching platform. The solution offers an immediate appointment with a licensed counselor based on student preferences, all modalities of teletherapy, a direct crisis connection, wellness events, realtime data, and support. Uwill partners with students from all 50 states, including 2 other Iowa institutions: Mercy College of Health Sciences and Drake University.

About Uwill

About Grand View University

Founded in 1896, Grand View University offers a high-quality education to a diverse student body in a career-oriented, liberal arts-grounded curriculum in Des Moines, Iowa. Grand View has a student body of approximately 2,000 in 35 undergraduate and six graduate programs. Find out more at www.grandview.edu

