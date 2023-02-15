HEVO to Collaborate with Stellantis on Wireless EV Charging

BROOKLYN, N.Y., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- HEVO Inc., a leading provider of wireless electric vehicle (EV) charging technology, and Stellantis N.V., a leading global automaker and mobility provider, are partnering to integrate wireless charging into Stellantis EVs, which will enable a superior charging experience without sacrificing safety, efficiency, or durability.

HEVO's Chief Commercial Officer, Vic Peltola, commented: "HEVO is energized by Stellantis's commitment to innovation and improving the end-to-end experience for EV drivers. With their diverse product lineup and brands such as Jeep ® , Ram, Dodge, Chrysler, Fiat, Maserati and Peugeot, our collaboration will accelerate decarbonization by enabling significant benefits for fleet and passenger customers seeking a more convenient and seamless charging experience."

Wireless charging is designed to increase simplicity and safety, while removing operational friction associated with cord management. HEVO's award-winning technology is up to 95% efficient (grid-to-battery) and is compliant with SAE and UL wireless charging standards. Prior to mass adoption, early applications of this technology include logistics and transit fleets, as well as disabled drivers who benefit from accessible and ADA-compliant charging.

HEVO and Stellantis are initially demonstrating Level 2 wireless charging on a Chrysler Pacifica PHEV at the company's office complex in Auburn Hills, Michigan. Successful completion of this demonstration in 2023 and a subsequent 50kW fast wireless charging project will lead to opportunities for HEVO to provide wireless charging to Stellantis customers targeting cost competitiveness with plug-in charging as production volumes scale.

About HEVO

Recently named a PACEpilot Innovation to Watch by Automotive News, HEVO Inc. is a Brooklyn-based company focused on dramatically improving the EV charging experience for all stakeholders. Our mission is to eliminate global reliance on fossil fuels by optimizing electric vehicles with a safe, simple, and seamless charging experience. To learn more, visit HEVO's website at https://hevo.com/.

