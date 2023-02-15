Internationally Renowned Orthopaedic Surgeon Thought Leaders Join Formus Labs' Clinical Advisory Board

AUCKLAND, New Zealand, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Formus Labs, creator of the first automated 3D AI-enabled pre-operative planner for joint replacement surgeries, today announces that arthroplasty experts Dr J. Bohannon Mason, Dr. Atul Kamath, and Dr. James A. Germano will join its clinical advisory and development board to help shape the next generation of its innovative planning technology.

KOLs to accelerate the next generation of automated 3D AI-enabled pre-operative planners for joint replacement surgeries

The Formus Labs platform automates joint replacement planning by leveraging proprietary AI-powered computational biomechanics and CT scans to create plans customized to each patient. The technology was commercially launched in Australia and New Zealand in early 2022 in partnership with Zimmer Biomet ANZ and is currently awaiting regulatory clearance in North America.

The expanded board will accelerate the development and commercialization of the next generation pre-op planner, pioneering game-changing soft-tissue analysis capabilities. .

"The caliber of these internationally respected orthopedic leaders is a testament to the huge promise of the cutting-edge computational biomechanics and powerful artificial intelligence that underlie our solution," comments Dr. Ju Zhang, founder and CEO of Formus Labs. "The Formus team and I share the excitement of this talented and well-rounded board in realizing our potential to set a new standard in pre-operative orthopedic planning."

The new clinical advisory board members comprise:

J. Bohannon Mason , MD an orthopaedic thought leader and highly active in the academic field. He is Professor of Orthopaedics at Atrium Musculoskeletal Institute and attending surgeon at the OrthoCarolina Hip and Knee Center.

Atul Kamath , MD, MBA, Professor of Orthopaedic Surgery at the Cleveland Clinic, is a high volume arthroplasty surgeon and specialist in hip preservation and complex deformity correction

James A. Germano , M.D, Chief of Orthopaedics at Long Island Jewish Valley Stream Hospital on Long Island, NY brings his extensive experience of arthroplasty and assistive technologies including robotics.

They augment the existing strong team comprising: Dr. Paul Monk, Dr. George Grammatopoulos, and Dr. Nicholas Giori.

For the full announcement, please visit https://bit.ly/FormusKOL

About Formus Labs

Formus Labs is the world's first automated 3D planner for joint replacement surgeries. The Formus cloud platform brings surgeons together with AI and computational biomechanics to deliver cutting-edge orthopedic software solutions. Founded in the world-renowned Auckland Bioengineering Institute, Formus empowers surgeons to improve the lives of patients worldwide. www.formuslabs.com.

