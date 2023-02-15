MORNINGSTAR FARMS® AND PRINGLES® COMBINE ICONIC FLAVORS IN FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND PLANT-BASED CHIK'N FRIES

Meat-free mealtime just leveled-up as MorningStar Farms® brings Pringles® flavors to the center of consumers plates with fry-shaped, finger-lick'n chik'n

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The plant-based pioneers at MorningStar Farms® and the ingenious flavor masters at Pringles® are teaming up to debut all-new MorningStar Farms® Chik'n Fries in two delicious Pringles® flavors: Original and Scorchin' Cheddar Cheeze.

MorningStar Farms and Pringles team up to launch plant-based Chik'n Fries (PRNewswire)

A testament to the brand's continued plant-based innovation, the MorningStar Farms Chik'n Fries are the first of their kind in the U.S. plant-based market. Crispy and golden on the outside, juicy chik'n on the inside, they are made with 100% plant-based protein, containing 11g of protein and 41% less fat than the leading homestyle chicken fries.

The Pringles Original Flavored combines notes of chicken broth flavor with the signature potato-crisp taste, while the Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar Cheeze Flavored is savory, salty, packed with the perfect balance of cheddar flavor and heat. Both items create an irresistibly dippable finger food, versatile enough option for lunch, dinner or in-between snacking. Just heat in the oven, microwave or air fryer and pair with honey mustard dip, ranch dressing or your favorite sauce for the ultimate plant-based flavor experience.

"Given our mission to bring more people into the plant-based protein space, partnering with Pringles seemed like the perfect next step in plant-based innovation for MorningStar Farms," said Danielle Rappoport, Kellogg's Marketing Director, Plant-Based Protein. "We're excited to build upon the success of our most recent product launches and bring Chik'n Fries into MorningStar Farms versatile plant-based lineup, tapping into Pringles fun and distinct flavor profile for a groundbreaking matchup. We'll continue to show our audience that you don't have to sacrifice taste to eat plant-based, whether you do full-time or occasionally."

"Pringles is known for its crisp crunch, iconic can and flavor combinations, and we are excited to give the fans a new way to experience the brand outside of snacking occasions," said Mauricio Jenkins U.S. marketing lead for Pringles. "This partnership with MorningStar Farms brings the well-known and loved Pringles flavor into the plant-based space with chik'n fries, a fun and delicious mashup."

Both varieties of the MorningStar Farms Chik'n Fries will be available for purchase this year, with the Pringles Original flavored hitting shelves in March and the Pringles Scorchin' Cheddar Cheeze flavored hitting shelves this fall.

Other "Egg-citing" Plant-Based Innovations for Breakfast

On the breakfast front, new MorningStar Farms Breakfast Bites with Vegan Egg and Sausage are an eggcellent one (or two!) bite option for hectic mornings on the go or for a delicious weekend breakfast at the table. Breakfast Bites with Vegan Egg and Sausage are made with cheddar style cheeze, onions and red bell peppers and contain 54% less fat than the leading sausage egg bites. The Breakfast Bites with Vegan Egg and Bacon are packed with vegan eggs, mozzarella cheeze, spinach, onion, and meatless bacon that leaves a salty, smokey and savory flavor. These breakfast bites are the first vegan egg bites with a plant-based meat available in retail and they're a delicious feel-good breakfast that you can heat and eat at home or on the go. Simply pop them in the microwave, air fryer or oven and enjoy.

MorningStar Farms Breakfast Bites with Vegan Egg and Sausage will also be coming to stores in March, followed by the Breakfast Bites with Vegan Egg and Bacon later this fall. You can find these and other MorningStar Farms products in the frozen food section of grocery stores nationwide.

To learn more about MorningStar Farms and find foods in a store near you, visit MorningStarFarms.com. Follow @morningstarfarms on Facebook, Instagram and TikTok for all the latest plant-based updates and food inspiration.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's™ Better Days Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

(PRNewsfoto/Kellogg Company) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Kellogg Company