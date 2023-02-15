Morris Animal Foundation launches Loyal Friends monthly donor campaign with match opportunity

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Morris Animal Foundation is seeking 100 new Loyal Friends monthly donors to unlock a $10,000 match and support critical animal health research. Current Loyal Friends also can participate in the match by increasing their ongoing monthly donation.

Become a Loyal Friend now and multiply your impact! (PRNewswire)

"Steady monthly support is an important financial pillar for any nonprofit organization," said Dan Stencel, Morris Animal Foundation Vice President of Development. "And during this year's campaign, each donor's contribution will be multiplied via the match program, making it possible for us to help more animals in more places live their best lives."

Loyal Friends who already donate to the Foundation are passionate about animal health and support long-term investment in scientific discovery that improves animal lives everywhere. Monthly donors receive special benefits, including:

Special email communications detailing the work they are making possible.

An easy, secure and budget-friendly way to contribute. Monthly gifts multiply over the course of the year to make a bigger impact for animals.

Joining a community of researchers, veterinarians and animal lovers all committed to making a difference.

Fewer mail pieces – putting donations straight to work to help animals everywhere.

As urgent animal health threats continue to emerge around the world, the sustained giving provided by the Loyal Friends program can make a long-lasting impact on improving animal health globally.

About Morris Animal Foundation

Founded in 1948, Morris Animal Foundation is one of the largest nonprofit animal health research organizations in the world, funding more than $149 million in nearly 3,000 critical studies across a broad range of species. Learn more at morrisanimalfoundation.org.

Morris Animal Foundation celebrates 75 years of helping animals (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Morris Animal Foundation (MAF)