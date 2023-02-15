Myriad360 Recognized as a 2022 Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks

NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Myriad360, a global technology solutions partner, announced today that the company has been recognized as a Partner of the Year by Juniper Networks , a leader in secure, AI-driven networks. Each year, Juniper Networks recognizes partners based on their ability to drive innovative business solutions, provide an exceptional attention to the customer experience, and achieve its financial goals.

Myriad360 was recognized in the category of Worldwide Cloud-Ready Data Center Partner for their ability to develop innovative data center and cloud-integrated network solutions integrating Juniper Networks technologies.

"We're thrilled to have received Juniper's Worldwide Cloud-Ready Data Center Partner of the Year," said Kevin Ford, Myriad360's Director of Marketing and Strategic Alliances. "We are so thankful for their partnership and what we've been able to build together over the years. Looking forward to another great year as we build on this momentum bringing top technology to the market."

Winners were reviewed across all areas of their business and chosen based on prior 2022-year outcomes. Judges evaluated each partner's ability to innovate, to provide excellent customer service and to be financially successful. Juniper celebrated Myriad360 at its 2023 Juniper Executive Partner Summit in Madrid, Spain, Jan. 31 to Feb. 2.

"It's an honor to be named the Juniper 2022 Worldwide Cloud-Ready Data Center Partner of the Year award," said Andrew Fisher, Myriad360 Founder and CEO. "The long-term success of our clients is our number one goal, so to be recognized for the work we're doing with them – not only solving for their immediate requirements, but also investing in their future needs – means the world to me and the Myriad360 team."

Partner of the Year Awards are part of the Juniper Partner Advantage Program (JPA). The Program not only recognizes Partners for their outstanding performance, but helps partners build, sustain and grow their Juniper Practice. Last year, Myriad360 also was named Automated WAN Solution Partner of the Year by Juniper in 2021.

Myriad360 is a global technology solutions partner guiding the world's largest brands through complex data center, cloud, network, security and IT transformations. With a comprehensive portfolio spanning consulting and contracting, centralized integration centers, global deployment services and operational support for managed services, Myriad360 is the only partner you need for comprehensive 360° solutions.

