A NUTTY START TO 2023: NUTTZO DEBUTS FRESH TAKE ON PORTABLE NUT & SEED BUTTER BARS!

Protein-Packed Almond Butter Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chocolate Bars Now Available

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- NuttZo, the beloved mixed nut and seed butter brand, has officially unveiled its Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars, the latest addition to the brand's family of better-for-you nut and seed butter products. The refrigerated bars allow customers to enjoy NuttZo's unique blend of nutritious nut and seed butter, on the go! Available in two flavors, Almond Butter Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chocolate, the bars contain a whopping 7-8 grams of protein, four grams of sugar, and no artificial preservatives.

As always, NuttZo has maintained their commitment to clean, simple ingredients. Both bars are packed with a delicious blend of nuts and seeds filled with healthy fats, omega-3s and amino acids:

Almond Butter Chocolate: Featuring NuttZo's Power Fuel blend of seven nuts and seeds (cashews, almonds, Brazil nuts, flax seeds, chia seeds, hazelnuts, and pumpkin seeds).

Peanut Butter Chocolate: Featuring NuttZo's Peanut Pro blend of six nuts and seeds (peanuts, cashews, almonds, flax seeds, Brazil nuts, hazelnuts, and sunflower seeds).

Customers can find NuttZo's new Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars in the refrigerated section of grocery stores; however, they can be stored and enjoyed unrefrigerated for up to two weeks, making them the ideal snack for on-the-go activities. Like all NuttZo products, a portion of all proceeds will be donated to Project Left Behind, NuttZo's sister non-profit benefitting orphaned and underprivileged children worldwide.

"At NuttZo, we're always hoping to cater to our customers' needs – one of which is fueling up on the go, and getting protein in their snacks", said Danielle Dietz-LiVolsi, Founder and CEO of NuttZo. "Our super tasty and versatile Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars capture our beloved original flavors and pack them up for the ideal desk snack. It's also the perfect bar to throw in a backpack for a quick hike or workout."

Almond Butter Chocolate and Peanut Butter Chocolate Chilled Nut & Seed Butter Bars are sold in-stores in 12-bar boxes with an MSRP of $2.59 - $2.79. They are also available online via Amazon and at NuttZo.com. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, visit www.NuttZo.com.

About NuttZo

NuttZo is the beloved original mixed nut and seed butter brand, delivering unique blends of nuts and seeds in five jarred flavors. Since 2008, nut butter lovers have upgraded their favorite spread to NuttZo's socially conscious, nutrient-packed nut and seed butters. Each NuttZo product provides a complete source of Omega-3s, Amino Acids, proteins and healthy fats and caters to a variety of lifestyles including keto, paleo and vegan. NuttZo is a female founded and led certified WBE, and donates portions of each sale to its sister nonprofit Project Left Behind, which benefits underprivileged and orphaned children around the world. NuttZo is available in organic, all-natural, GMO-project verified, gluten-free, palm oil-free, soy-free, refined-sugar free and BPA-free varieties. For more information on NuttZo and to find products near you, please visit www.NuttZo.com.

