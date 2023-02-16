FONSECA ANNOUNCES 'VIAJANTE USA TOUR' THAT WILL TAKE HIM TO 10 OF THE MAIN CITIES OF THE UNITED STATES

Tickets on sale now at www.fonseca.net

MIAMI, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The seven-time Latin GRAMMY® winner and three-time GRAMMY® nominee, Fonseca, announces his most recent 2023 tour 'VIAJANTE USA TOUR' that will take him to 10 cities in the United States. The tour will begin in June in the cities of Houston and Dallas, will then go through Washington, Boston, and New York, among many others, and culminating in Florida with two grand performances in Miami and Orlando.

'VIAJANTE USA TOUR' follows the release of Fonseca's ninth album, titled "VIAJANTE," which earned him four Latin GRAMMY® nominations and a GRAMMY®. This album is a special one for the Colombian singer-songwriter because he reached the depths of his soul as he musically captured his personal experiences, and in 10 songs he outlined landscapes and stories.

The highly anticipated tour by the Colombian artist, 'VIAJANTE USA TOUR' is produced by Loud And Live, the entertainment, marketing, and live events company based in South Florida. This tour will have the highest technology in lights and sound to bring Fonseca fans one of the most unique musical experiences of 2023 in the United States.

DATE CITY VENUE Saturday, June 3, 2023 HOUSTON, TX ARENA THEATRE Sunday, June 4, 2023 DALLAS, TX WINSPEAR OPERA HOUSE Thursday, June 8, 2023 WASHINGTON, D.C. LINCOLN THEATRE Friday, June 9, 2023 NEW YORK, NY RADIO CITY MUSIC HALL Saturday, June 10, 2023 BOSTON, MA SHUBERT THEATRE Sunday, June 11, 2023 CHICAGO, IL COPERNICUS CENTER Wednesday, June 14, 2023 RALEIGH, NC RALEIGH MEMORIAL AUDITORIUM Thursday, June 15, 2023 ATLANTA, GA COBB ENERGY PERFORMING ARTS CENTRE Saturday, June 17, 2023 MIAMI, FL MIAMI-DADE ARENA Sunday, June 18, 2023 ORLANDO, FL WALT DISNEY THEATER

Just days ago, Fonseca premiered the music video for his single 'En Vivo y En Directo', a song that is part of his "VIAJANTE" album and that is included in the extensive musical repertoire of the tour that will also feature the most select of his hits such as "Te Mando Flores", "Eres mi Sueño", "Arroyito", "Vine a Buscarte" and "Enrédame" among many others.

About Fonseca

Juan Fernando Fonseca, Colombian singer-songwriter, winner of seven Latin Grammy®, ventured into the artistic field for the first time in 2002 with his album, Fonseca. The internationalization of his musical career came in 2005 with his second album Corazón and the hit "Te Mando Flores." To these accomplishments were added eight albums that have had multiple #1 hits on the radio and Billboard chart, they are: Gratitud (2008), Ilusión (2011), Fonseca Sinfónico with the National Symphony Orchestra of Colombia (2014), Conexión ( 2015), Tribute to the music of Diomedes Díaz (2015), Agustín (2018) and Compadres (2020).

Fonseca has also been part of important philanthropic and social initiatives, first, with the creation in 2017 of his Gratitud Foundation, and second, with his participation in various occasions in the Annual Gala of the Maestro Cares Foundation, led by singer Marc Anthony, the most recent performance was in December 2021 in New York.

Fonseca, who has traveled Latin America, Europe, China and the United States with his music, has achieved a solid and vastly popular career thanks in part to his various tours with resounding success including his most recent, the "Simples Corazones" and "Compadres Tour" with Andrés Cepeda, they toured more than 25 cities in the United States such as: Houston, San Antonio, Dallas, Orlando, Miami, Boston, New York, Washington DC, Atlanta and Charlotte; filling venues as important as the FTX Arena in Miami.

His most recent releases, "Háblame Bajito" with Cimafunk, "Tú 1ero" and "2005", together with Greeicy, Cali and El Dandee, have over 12 million views on YouTube and more than 14 million streams on Spotify. He has also collaborated with: Jesse & Joy, Reik, Carlos Vives, Juanes, Víctor Manuelle, Willie Colón, Miguel Bosé and Diego Torres, among many others.

About Loud And Live

Loud And Live, an entertainment, marketing, media and live events company that fuses music, sports, lifestyle and content development. Headquartered in Miami with a presence in the United States, Europe and Latin America, Loud And Live is driven by a passion for creating engaging experiences for global audiences.

