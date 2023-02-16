Roadrunner Launches LTL Service to Denver

Inbound service to Denver is part of Roadrunner's Smart Network™ expansion. The company connects more metros directly than any other LTL carrier and will add more destinations later in 2023.

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Roadrunner, transportation's greatest comeback story, today announced it is expanding its Smart Network™ with new inbound service to Denver, CO. It marks the first new market opening in years, continuing the positive momentum from recently announced transit time reductions across 130 major lanes and the launch of the next-business-day service SoCal-to-Chicago and Chicago-to-SoCal.

"Our first priority is our customers," said Phil Thalheim, Chief Linehaul Network Engineer at Roadrunner. "We constantly ask ourselves how we can enhance our network to better service their needs, and this resulted in us offering service to Denver. We are thrilled to expand our network to Denver, giving our customers one more destination to enjoy our fast transit times, minimal rehandle of freight, and outstanding customer service."

"At Roadrunner, our value proposition is long haul metro-to-metro shipping," said Tomasz Jamroz, Head of Technology, Operations and Linehaul. "Opening Denver fits our strategic goal of becoming the best carrier moving freight directly from one part of the country to another and is really an important step in optimizing our network and further reducing transit times."

The Roadrunner team utilizes proprietary optimization technology to build direct loads and eliminate rehandling. The company focuses on assuring the integrity of custodial control of customer freight through the use of its Driver Teams that execute over-the-road moves (with no customer freight ever moving on rail) via the most direct route possible, eliminating the need to re-handle and thereby reducing the risk of loss or damage.

The service to Denver marks the first step of new market expansions, with openings of Kansas City and Portland planned for 2023.

Roadrunner has spent the last two years optimizing its network, building industry-leading technology tools, and assembling a diverse and talented team. It recently sped up service in 130 lanes by 1-4 days which translated to over 12 million zip code combinations. The company was recognized by Newsweek as one of America's most trustworthy companies and awarded Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio. Roadrunner has received several service quality awards from multiple shippers, most recently the Elite Carrier Award from Total Quality Logistics (TQL).

About Roadrunner

Roadrunner offers more direct long-haul metro-to-metro shipping than any other nationwide LTL carrier in the United States. With nationwide presence and terminals across 37 metro markets, the company's SmartNetwork™ is the preferred choice for shippers looking to move freight quickly and reliably. With Driver Teams executing Over-the-Road (OTR) moves and no freight moving on rail, their customers enjoy industry-leading transit times. The award-winning operations platform is fueled by AI and ML technology assuring integrity of custodial controls of freight and real-time tracking and visibility. Direct routing eliminates the need for rehandles and freight handovers and hence reduces the risk of loss or damage.

More than 1,000 drivers leverage the Roadrunner SmartNetwork™ to empower their businesses and are fiscally motivated to deliver freight on time, intact, and damage free. Roadrunner was ranked Most Improved LTL Carrier by Mastio™ and recognized by Newsweek™ as one of America's Most Trustworthy Companies in 2022. (PINK: RRTS)

