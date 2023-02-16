Troutman Pepper Adds Top Land Use, Zoning Partner in Continued Expansion of Real Estate Practice

Commercial Real Estate Attorney Jessica Hill Joins National Team in Atlanta

ATLANTA, Feb. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jessica L. Hill, a nationally recognized land use and zoning attorney, has joined Troutman Pepper's national Real Estate Practice Group in Atlanta as a partner. Hill, who comes to the firm from Morris Manning & Martin, LLP, is the second commercial real estate partner to join Troutman Pepper in the last three weeks. Partner Donna Beezhold started January 30.

Jessica Hill, Partner, Troutman Pepper (PRNewswire)

Hill primarily represents real estate developers and property owners in connection with entitlement issues affecting real property, with a focus on properties located in the metro-Atlanta area. She handles rezoning applications, comprehensive land use plan changes, variances, special exceptions, special use permits, annexations, and other similar land use-related processes that shape the built environment in Georgia. She also counsels clients on the impact of existing entitlements and strategies on modifying or interpreting entitlements.

"Jessica has built a premier land use and zoning practice as evidenced by her reputation as a go-to attorney for Atlanta real estate projects and the many accolades she has accumulated over the course of her career," said Partner Anthony Greene, who leads Troutman Pepper's Real Estate Practice Group. "We are delighted and fortunate to add a partner of her stature to our growing national commercial real estate team."

In addition to Hill and Beezhold, within the last few years, Troutman Pepper's real estate team in Atlanta added Partners Anna Altizer Dix, Christina Braisted Rogers, and Shelli Willis to its deep roster.

"We are excited to welcome another partner to our growing ranks," said Chuck Palmer, managing partner of Troutman Pepper's Atlanta office, which also recently added two partners to its Corporate Practice Group. "Jessica is a dynamic commercial real estate attorney who is well-known for her work on high-profile projects throughout metro Atlanta."

"I am looking forward to joining Troutman Pepper and leveraging the firm's many resources and talent to benefit my clients," Hill said. "Troutman Pepper is known for delivering top client experiences and its Real Estate Practice Group aligns well with my clients and their needs."

Hill earned her JD from Emory University and her bachelor's degree from University of Virginia.

Troutman Pepper's national Real Estate Practice Group helps clients in their most complex real estate transactions. Clients include owners, developers, and financiers of some of the largest projects across the country in both the private and public sectors. The practice has been recognized by several leading industry authorities, including Chambers USA, Legal 500, and U.S. News - Best Lawyers® "Best Law Firms", among others.

About Troutman Pepper

Troutman Pepper is a national law firm with more than 1,200 attorneys strategically located in 23 U.S. cities. The firm's litigation, transactional, and regulatory practices advise a diverse client base, from start-ups to multinational enterprises. The firm provides sophisticated legal solutions to clients' most pressing business challenges, with depth across industry sectors, including energy, financial services, health sciences, insurance, and private equity, among others. Learn more at troutman.com.

Troutman Pepper logo (PRNewsfoto/Troutman Pepper) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Troutman Pepper Hamilton Sanders LLP