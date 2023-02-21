Corporate Visions Acquires Automated Win-Loss-No Decision Analysis Company

System and service helps find and fix your sellers' blind spots that cause them to lose deals

RENO, Nev., Feb. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading revenue growth consulting and training company, Corporate Visions, announced today that it is acquiring Primary Intelligence, the leading provider of automated customer feedback to find and fix sellers' blind spots that cause them to lose deals.

Primary Intelligence has one of the most intelligent and growing databases of customer buying insights.

"The future of sales enablement is providing custom rep-specific coaching in the flow of work. Ideally those recommendations are based on actual performance feedback from real customers," said Erik Peterson, chief executive officer of Corporate Visions. "The acquisition of Primary Intelligence will enable us to make invisible problems visible and then provide personalized coaching to reps based on how buyers respond to them in sales cycles."

Primary Intelligence has analyzed nearly 100,000 B2B purchase decisions for hundreds of companies in 50 different industries over the past 20 years. Originally it was a manual interview service that was automated two years ago. Leveraging their vast experience in behavioral outcomes-based surveying and correlating those inputs to purchase behaviors and decisions, Primary Intelligence has one of the most intelligent databases of customer buying insights that continues to grow exponentially now that it is an automated service.

"The value of win-loss-no decision analysis at scale is that you have continuous, near real-time feedback on a higher percentage of accounts for improved insights and confident strategy adjustments across all of your revenue teams," said Ken Allred, founder and chief executive officer at Primary Intelligence. "But the biggest breakthrough is having the ongoing rep-by-rep, deal-by-deal intelligence to drive situational training and enablement. Eliminating the bias of reps providing their own feedback or requiring managers to review hundreds of hours of call recordings."

The availability of customer feedback at scale can also be used to measure the adoption of your company's key messages and use of your sales process, skills training, and enablement tools. Providing feedback that shows impact on actual buying decisions. Companies will finally get the real-world proof of effectiveness they've always wanted, helping them to justify their commercial program investments. This evidence also can be used to help convince non-adopters to get on board with programs that are proving successful for others in the company.

"What better evidence that your strategies and spend are actually working as intended than actual customer feedback connected to wins, losses and no decisions," Peterson added.

In addition, Corporate Visions will now have access to ongoing feedback from thousands of deals and customer engagements across different teams in a variety of industries and geographies. This will provide one-of-a-kind volume of real-time, real-world customer data that can be used by Corporate Visions' research and advisory business, B2B DecisionLabs, to continually produce the most powerful, exclusive research-backed revenue growth insights.

"This will give our advisory clients even more confidence in the B2B DecisionLabs recommendations compared to other analyst firms that rely on opinion-based surveys and moment-in-time snapshots of data," said Tim Riesterer, chief strategy officer at Corporate Visions and chief visionary at B2B DecisionLabs. "It will also mean we can provide more reliable tools than you otherwise get from peer communities that only curate unexamined personal experiences and unsubstantiated claims of expertise.

"This data will also be used to continually expand and enhance our consulting and training services to ensure Corporate Visions' clients always have access to the industry's best and most updated intellectual property," Riesterer added.

Corporate Visions is the leading provider of science-backed revenue growth services for sales, marketing, and customer success. Global B2B companies work with Corporate Visions to articulate value and promote growth in three ways:

Make Value Situational by distinguishing your commercial programs between customer acquisition, retention, and expansion.

Make Value Specific by creating and delivering customer conversations that communicate concrete value, change behavior, and motivate buying decisions.

Make Value Systematic by equipping your commercial engine to deliver consistent and persistent touches across the entire Customer Deciding Journey.

