BEYOND6 TO BUILD RNG FUELING STATION TO SUPPORT DETMAR LOGISTICS' NEW CLIMATE-FORWARD FLEET

Beyond6 Compressed Natural Gas Station Will Reduce Detmar's Carbon Intensity by an estimate of nearly 60%

MIDLAND, Texas, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond6, a nationally recognized low carbon intensity solutions company, will build a state-of-the-art renewable compressed natural gas facility to supply For Detmar Logistics, LLC, a Midland-based, last mile materials company focused on lower carbon intensity transportation.

When complete in Q3 of 2023 (anticipated), the station will deliver CNG linked to Renewable Natural Gas (RNG), which will have a lower carbon intensity compared to conventional CNG, to Detmar's new CNG-powered fleet of 60 trucks on the east side of town, just off I-20. The station will also accommodate public vehicle fueling and bulk-fills for virtual pipeline operators.

Beyond6's CNG station furthers Detmar's objective to support their customer's lower carbon intensity goals and freight efficiency efforts in frac sand, gravel dry bulk transportation, and lower carbon intensity-specialized logistics. Fueling with RNG allows Detmar to reduce their customer's scope 3 emissions by nearly 60%.

Operationalizing renewable natural gas is a mission-critical goal for Detmar Logistics. "We must be accountable to our clients and the environment. Partnering with Beyond6 allows us to do both," said Matt Detmar, Detmar Logistics' president and CEO.

New York-based Beyond6 designs, builds, owns, operates, and maintains a network of alternative fueling stations across the country. "Our team of highly-trained strategists, designers and operations professionals are committed to moving the alternative fuel industry forward. This project will put both companies on the cutting edge of lower carbon intensity," said Andrew West, Beyond6 founder and strategic advisor.

Said West, "Detmar Logistics trusts and values the relationship with Beyond6 to help them reduce carbon emissions and grow their bottom line."

Chevron U.S.A. Inc., a subsidiary of Chevron Corporation, acquired full ownership of Beyond6, LLC, and its nationwide network of compressed natural gas stations from Mercuria Energy Trading and West in late 2022.

Beyond6 believes all individuals, businesses, and organizations have the power to lower carbon intensity. We are strategic carbon reduction specialists who work with clients across the country to help them realize a lower carbon intensity future and do so in a way that delivers value to the bottom line. For more information go to: www.beyond6.com

Detmar Logistics LLC utilizes our expertise by collaborating with our customers to unlock value in their supply chains and build smart and efficient end-to-end logistics solutions together. For more information go to: www.detmarlogistics.com

