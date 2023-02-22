Cover Whale Hires Tony Beirne as Chief Data Officer and Chief Actuary

Newest member of commercial trucking insurance provider brings deep background in data & analytics, finance, and transformation

NEW YORK, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cover Whale Insurance Solutions, Inc. , a leading commercial trucking insurance provider and fast-growing insurtech, today announces the addition of Tony Beirne to its executive team as Chief Data Officer and Chief Actuary.

Beirne brings more than 20 years of experience to Cover Whale. He joined Cover Whale after serving simultaneously as Senior Director at QualRisk, where he developed data, analytics, and finance transformation strategies for insurance and financial entities, and Chief Product Officer & Actuary at VoyageWorks, where pure premium analytics were used to draw actionable insights for improving profitability within commercial auto businesses. Coupled with his rich experience in data and analytics, Beirne's actuarial experience was earned at KPMG, PwC and Liberty Mutual.

"We serve a complex and underserved portion of the commercial auto sector. The telematics we capture from our policyholders and digest is how we competitively price policies while maintaining leading loss ratios," said Dan Abrahamsen, CEO of Cover Whale. "Tony's talent and skills at the top of our data and actuarial functions is how we accelerate our rapid and responsible growth."

Beirne credits Cover Whale for being able to stand out from other trucking insurance providers with its ability to quote and bind policies instantly, as well as prioritize the collection and analysis of telematics to price coverage competitively and improve road safety. In his new role, Tony will develop innovative ways to use Cover Whale's data to price risk even more advantageously for both Cover Whale and its policyholders.

About Cover Whale

Cover Whale, an insurtech founded by experienced insurance and technology veterans, focuses on technology, underwriting, and data to provide innovative insurance programs for the commercial auto industry. Cover Whale's unique Driver Safety Program combines coverage with telematics, dash cams and real-time driver coaching to reduce claims, keep drivers safe and save lives on America's roads. Cover Whale delivers its product through more than 5,000 agents with the industry's fastest, most agent-friendly online quoting experience. Maintaining excellent agent relationships has driven more than $400 million in premium through the Cover Whale platform. For more information, visit www.coverwhale.com . Stay up to date with Cover Whale on LinkedIn , Facebook, and our blog .

