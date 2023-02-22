GENESIS GIVES DONATES $50,000 TO ALABAMA STATE UNIVERSITY FOUNDATION FOR STEM EDUCATION

MONTGOMERY, Ala., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Genesis Gives, the corporate social responsibility initiative of Genesis Motor North America, donated $50,000 to Alabama State University Foundation to provide scholarships in the science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) fields. The donation comes in celebration of the first Genesis model to be assembled in the United States – the Electrified GV70 – which is now in production at the brand's Montgomery, Alabama facility.

(left to right) Dr. Carl Pettis, provost, Alabama State University, Ernie Kim, president and CEO, Hyundai Motor Manufacturing Alabama, Brandon Ramirez, director, corporate social responsibility, Genesis Motor North America, Col. (ret) Gregory L. Clark, vice president for institutional advancement and executive director for the Alabama State University Foundation, Dr. Michelle Foster, associate dean, Alabama State University in Montgomery, Ala. on February 21, 2023 (Photo/Genesis). (PRNewswire)

"Genesis is committed to investing in the next generation by increasing access to quality STEM education programs," said Brandon Ramirez, director of corporate social responsibility and external relations, Genesis Motor North America. "Through our Genesis Gives initiative, we are thrilled to continue our partnership with Alabama State University Foundation and help create more opportunities for students to prepare for careers in STEM."

The College of Science, Technology, Engineering, and Math (CSTEM) at Alabama State University offers both undergraduate and graduate level degree programs in a wide variety of studies, from the biological sciences to mathematics and computer science. With a legacy rich in producing some of the country's top scientists, technologists, and more, CSTEM boasts itself in developing critical thinking and leadership skills in its students.

"As a STEM alumnus, member of the faculty, and provost of Alabama State University, I am pleased to see the fruits of this partnership," said Carl Pettis, provost, Alabama State University. "Offering aid to assist students as they pursue their dreams of receiving a STEM degree is an essential investment for our collective future."

Genesis Gives

Genesis Gives is a corporate social responsibility initiative from Genesis Motor North America. Expanding on the brand's commitment to the highest standards of performance and its athletic elegance design identity, Genesis Gives supports nonprofit organizations with the goal of improving access to, and performance in, youth sports and STEAM education in under resourced communities. For more information, visit www.GenesisGives.com.

Genesis Motor North America

At Genesis, we put the customer at the center of every decision we make. Genesis is a global automotive brand that delivers the highest standards of performance, design, safety, and innovation while looking towards a more sustainable future. Genesis designs customer experiences that go beyond products, embodying audacious, forward-thinking, and distinctly Korean characteristics within its unique Athletic Elegance design identity. With a growing range of award-winning models — including the 2023 MotorTrend Car of the Year G90 along with G70, G80, GV60, GV70, and GV80 — Genesis aims to lead the age of electrification with battery EVs, starting with its Electrified G80, GV60, and Electrified GV70 models. Genesis has stated its commitment to becoming an all-electric vehicle brand by 2030 and to pursuing carbon neutrality by 2035.

Please visit our media site for the latest news at www.genesisnewsusa.com (United States) and www.genesisnews.ca (Canada).

(PRNewsfoto/Genesis Motor America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Genesis Motor America