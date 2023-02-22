Nexxiot Onboards Chief Data Officer to Accelerate AI Development for Asset Intelligence

Ákos Maróy has joined the pioneering TradeTech company Nexxiot in a move that takes digital client services for cargo transportation to the next level.

ZURICH, Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ákos Maróy, who has been at the forefront of digital deployments, strategy, and innovation for over 20 years, working with some of the largest technology companies in the world, has now joined the Nexxiot team. In the role of CDO (Chief Data Officer), Maróy will oversee the leveraging of asset and cargo data gathered by Nexxiot's Asset Intelligence technology. The Switzerland headquartered company serves asset owners, carriers, shippers, and cargo transport stakeholders across the logistics network.

Akos Maroy, Chief Data Officer at Nexxiot (PRNewswire)

Nexxiot Accelerates AI Development for Asset Intelligence

Maróy has been working in the past as a CTO and innovation leader with a focus on deploying AI in various fields. With multiple successes in Cloud-based SAAS architectures in a B2B environment, Maróy is a hands-on leader who strongly believes in creating new value from an R&D-based approach - especially with trending technologies like Machine Learning and AI. With recent experience at both Google and Meta as a manager in software engineering, Maróy joins Nexxiot to support its clients' growth.

"It's an exciting moment for our clients, with so many opportunities to transform their core business processes and convert uncertainty into clear actionable insights," said Maróy. "Nexxiot's fast-paced environment, dynamic international culture and values-driven approach resonate with me well." He added.

In his new role, Maróy will bring his long-standing expertise in pushing the boundaries across multiple sectors like tech, media, aviation, and biotechnology, to deliver new services to rail, maritime, and diverse logistics clients. He will lead a team in gathering, sanitizing, processing, and presenting predictable analytics to improve logistics processes and remove the uncertainty around freight transportation.

Stefan Kalmund, Nexxiot's CEO said, "We greatly value the knowledge and experience of Ákos Maróy who brings deep expertise in delivering Cloud-based platform technologies and leveraging data to drive business advantage. He brings outstanding credentials in terms of value creation and has a track record of taking ideas forward into successful implementation. It's an important step for Nexxiot as we demonstrate our commitment to making sure we have the world's best talent to address our clients' needs and remove uncertainty in freight."

TradeTech pioneer Nexxiot develops Asset Intelligence technology - sensor gateways and Intelligent Cloud that digitalize mobile assets such as railcars, shipping containers, and ISO tank containers- so clients can improve processes, gather insights, and make decisions based on real-time data to deliver cargo in time.

About Nexxiot:

Nexxiot is a TradeTech pioneer for Asset Intelligence with a mission to enable easier, safer, and cleaner global transportation.

Nexxiot's trusted integrated technology provides essential operational intelligence and visibility for shipping lines, cargo owners, and railcar operators in the supply chain. Clients and partners such as Hapag-Lloyd and Knorr-Bremse are now able to monitor their assets in real-time from anywhere in the world.

Headquartered in Zurich, Nexxiot operates throughout Europe and the U.S., with an international team of employees from 30 countries. For more information, visit www.nexxiot.com .

Nexxiot (PRNewswire)

