SUNNY DELL FOODS, LLC ISSUES ALLERGY ALERT ON UNDECLARED TREE NUTS (PINE NUTS) IN "RAO'S HOMEMADE BRAND ROASTED RED PEPPERS WITH PORTOBELLO MUSHROOMS"

OXFORD, Pa., Feb. 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sunny Dell Foods, LLC of Oxford, PA, is recalling its 12-ounce jars of "Rao's Homemade Brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms" because the affected jars of the condiment may contain undeclared Trees Nuts (Pine Nuts). People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to tree nuts run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products.

Rao's Homemade Roasted Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms (PRNewswire)

The recalled "Rao's Homemade Brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms" were distributed across retail stores in the Northeast US and through mail order e-commerce.

The product comes in a 12-ounce, glass jar marked with lot # SD21160-03 RPOA, on top of the lid/cap, with UPC 7 47479 00110 6. This recall does not apply to other condiments with different lot numbers, or sauces & soups under the Rao's Homemade brand. Only this lot is affected.

No illnesses have been reported to date in connection with this problem.

The recall was initiated after it was discovered that a tree nut-containing condiment product was distributed in the Rao's Homemade Brand Roasted Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms packaging that did not reveal the presence of tree nuts (pine nuts). Subsequent investigation indicates the problem was caused by an accidental mislabeling during the production run.

Consumers who have purchased 12-ounce packages of "Rao's Homemade Brand Roasted Red Peppers with Portobello Mushrooms" condiment are urged to return them to the place of purchase for a full refund. Consumers with questions may contact the company at 1-610-932-5164 Ext # 102, Monday to Friday, 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Eastern Time.

