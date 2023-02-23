HELLAS HELPS ARKADELPHIA HIGH SCHOOL IMPROVE FIELD SAFETY FOR ATHLETES THROUGH COOPERATIVE PURCHASING PARTNERSHIP

ARKADELPHIA, Ark., Feb. 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arkadelphia High School is a powerhouse when it comes to football and marching band. The Badger Pride Marching Band has won seven consecutive state titles, while the Arkadelphia football team has earned four state titles. To renovate the field with a Hellas Turf System, Arkadelphia High School teamed up with The Interlocal Purchasing System, better known as TIPS Purchasing Cooperative, to purchase the field through a nationally leveraged purchasing contract.

"We wanted safety and that's what we have with Hellas' Matrix Helix® & Cushdrain®," says Arkadelphia Coach Trey Schucker

Hellas works with cooperative purchasing partners like TIPS to help simplify the buying process for clients. Coops satisfy state and local bidding laws by procuring contracts for goods and services through a competitive solicited RFP and leveraging the purchasing power of many member agencies to lower the cost of goods and services to those agency members.

A cooperative purchase through TIPS provided Arkadelphia the opportunity to purchase a top-of-the-line multi-purpose surface that included Hellas Matrix Helix® monofilament turf and a Cushdrain® pad placed below the surface to absorb shock and improve field drainage.

"We wanted to give the kids in our district the best of the best when it comes to the safety of our players and that's what we have with Hellas' Matrix Helix turf and the Cushdrain pad," says Arkadelphia Head Football Coach Trey Schucker.

Hellas' Matrix Helix synthetic turf and Cushdrain are trusted by K-12 schools, collegiate programs, and NFL teams across the nation because of the natural grass playing experience they provide.

"Working with a coop for a sports surface is a great way to finance a project quickly," says Hellas Cooperatives Contracts Manager Ruth Hawley. "We are proud to partner with several coops to help our clients achieve projects like the field renovation at Arkadelphia High School that provides their schools and communities with beautiful and safe places to play."

The Arkadelphia High School Badgers football team played their inaugural season on their new field in the fall of 2022 reaching the state semi-finals for the second straight year. The soccer teams are opening play in their first season on the field in late February.

About Hellas Construction Inc. – Headquartered in Austin, Texas, Hellas Construction is America's largest sports contractor specializing in the manufacturing, construction, and installation of sports surfaces and amenities. Hellas manufactures its own products, as well as owns and operates its own heavy construction equipment making the company a true one-stop-shop for turf, tracks, courts, and sports lighting projects. In addition to hundreds of K-12 sports surfacing projects, Hellas has built NFL practice and playing fields for the Dallas Cowboys, Houston Texans, Las Vegas Raiders, Los Angeles Rams, Los Angeles Chargers, Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans, Washington Commanders, Jacksonville Jaguars, Miami Dolphins, and Green Bay Packers. For more information visit www.hellasconstruction.com.

About Arkadelphia High School – Collectively as a community in Arkansas, Arkadelphia ISD provides equitable resources, a safe learning environment, and high-quality educational services for all scholars to successfully achieve and reach their full potential. For more information visit arkadelphiaschools.org

See Video Link Here: https://vimeo.com/801392665

See YouTube Link Here: https://youtu.be/a_3Q9HK3RwA

Media Contact: Jeff Power

Hellas Communications Director

jpower@hellasconstruction.com

Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf and a Cushdrain® at Arkadelphia High School. The paved in place Cushdrain pad absorbs shock preventing hard impacts while reducing athlete injuries. The Cushdrain also provides planarity and improves drainage of the field. (PRNewswire)

Hellas installed Matrix Helix® synthetic turf at Arkadelphia High School, which is the same turf system that can be found in 11 NFL facilities. SoFi Stadium in the Los Angeles area and AT&T Stadium in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex are examples of NFL stadiums that use Matrix Helix turf by Hellas. (PRNewswire)

