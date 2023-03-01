Legendary Editor Jane Pratt Launching Latest Creative Endeavor, DeedDa, A New Digital Platform in Partnership with Visionary Metal Alchemist Founder Carolyn Rafaelian

Pratt is bringing back her unique signature editorial style to foster an engaged, global community through original content, e-commerce, and more

NEW YORK, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jane Pratt, the founding editor of Sassy, Jane and XOJane.com, announced today a new editorial brand, DeedDa , in partnership with Carolyn Rafaelian, the founder of innovative jewelry brands Metal Alchemist and Alex and Ani. Launching in April, DeedDa will offer original editorial, a marketplace with highly curated must-have offerings, and a platform to spark engaging conversation among a global community of readers - all with Jane's signature editorial style. In a departure from Jane's previous publications, DeedDa will target all ages and genders.

"Reuniting with some of my most favorite artists, finding new ones to showcase, while welcoming readers back and bringing new people into the community–it's the most fun thing in the world," said Jane Pratt, Founder & Editorial Director, DeedDa. "It's been a longtime dream of mine to make the unique products we feature editorially easily available to readers through an e-commerce marketplace. Now that I'm partnering with the brilliant Carolyn Rafaelian to launch DeedDa, we're making that dream a reality."

DeedDa's staff writers will cover a wide breadth of content with verticals including Relationships, Mysticism, Home, Clothes and Beauty, all in first person narratives based on their own experiences. In true Jane Pratt style, reader engagement will be a fundamental component of the site, through a robust comments section as well as "Extra Safe Space"–a place for the community to tell the secrets they've never told anyone before–and "It Happened to Me," a hugely popular confessional column Jane has incorporated into every one of her projects since Sassy's launch issue in 1988.

DeedDa will include an online marketplace that will carry a range of products–some manufactured by Rafaelian Brands of Rhode Island and others curated from companies that Jane and her team believe in–and will span home, beauty, fashion, accessories, and more.

Contributors will be a combination of celebrities, stars on the rise, and writers including Cher, Courteney Cox, Courtney Love, Cat Marnell, Christina Kelly, Ani Ferlise, and more.

To learn more, go to DeedDa.com or @DeedDadotcom on Instagram.

