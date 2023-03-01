Statement from CPSC on Request for Information (RFI) on Gas Stoves

WASHINGTON, March 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The US Consumer Product Safety Commission announced that the Commission has approved the Federal Register notice of the Request For Information (RFI) seeking public input on chronic hazards associated with gas stoves.

The RFI does not constitute or propose any regulatory action or ban. CPSC has been clear that there are no regulatory proceedings planned for gas stoves or range emissions. As CPSC Chair Alexander Hoehn-Saric has said, CPSC is not looking to ban gas stoves and has no proceedings to do so.

"As I have said before, this RFI does not constitute or propose any regulatory action or ban," said Chair Hoehn-Saric. "The chronic hazards that can arise from toxic emissions should be studied and that is what we are doing with this RFI. I welcome the public's input and data during the comment period."

No regulatory action is planned, and any such action would require a vote by the full Commission, which has not expressed support for any regulation.

