Fountain Life Appoints Mark Hyman, M.D., to Medical Advisory Board

Dr. Hyman brings expertise in healthcare and wellness advocacy, leadership, and education to the Fountain Life Medical Advisory Board

NAPLES, Fla., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fountain Life, a preventative health and longevity company committed to transforming global healthcare from reactive to proactive, today announced the appointment of Mark Hyman, M.D. to the company's Medical Advisory Board.

Mark Hyman, M.D. is a practicing family physician and an internationally recognized leader, speaker, educator, and advocate in the field of Functional Medicine. He is the founder and director of The UltraWellness Center, Founder and Senior Advisor for the Cleveland Clinic Center for Functional Medicine, a fifteen-time New York Times best-selling author, and Board President for Clinical Affairs for The Institute for Functional Medicine. He is the founder and chairman of the Food Fix Campaign, dedicated to transforming our food and agriculture system through policy.

"We are honored to welcome Dr. Hyman to our Medical Advisory Board," said Bill Kapp, M.D., Fountain Life CEO and co-founder. "His commitment to applying scientific research to the goal of improving patient health and longevity is remarkable. His experience and insights will be particularly valuable as we pursue our mission to extend healthspan by detecting and diagnosing diseases at their earliest stages."

Dr. Hyman has distinguished himself as the host of one of the leading health podcasts, The Doctor's Farmacy with 150+ million downloads. His expertise is widely sought after as a regular medical contributor to several television shows and networks, including CBS This Morning, Today, Good Morning America, The View, and CNN. His latest book, Young Forever: The Secrets to Living Your Longest, Healthiest Life, is currently a #1 New York Times and Wall Street Journal bestseller, the #1 seller on Amazon, and the #1 bestselling hardcover book in America .

"I believe everyone deserves a life of vitality and that we have the potential to create that life for ourselves. I feel in synchrony with Fountain Life's values and commitment to empowering people to be in control of their health," Hyman stated. "I am thrilled to join Fountain Life's esteemed Medical Advisory Board and contribute to making their innovative healthcare offerings available to more members across the U.S. and globally."

Hyman joins Eric Verdin, M.D., president and chief executive officer of the Buck Institute for Research on Aging, and Daniel Kraft, M.D., Stanford and Harvard-trained physician-scientist, inventor, entrepreneur on the Fountain Life Medical Advisory Board. The Board's primary mission is to provide strategic input, guidance, and recommendations for the company's expanding efforts in preventative medicine.

About Fountain Life

Fountain Life brings together the world's most renowned scientists and physicians to boost longevity and performance – putting health back in healthcare. Fountain Life does this by using cutting-edge Artificial Intelligence (AI) to collect data and gain insights into the human body that have never been possible before. Fountain Life's data-driven approach enables finding illnesses, including cancer, cardiac, metabolic, and neurodegenerative disease, early before they can cause harm. As a result, Fountain Life members operate at peak performance throughout their life with the aim that they will feel as healthy and vibrant at 100 as they were at 60. Learn more at www.fountainlife.com and follow us on LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

