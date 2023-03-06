KSL Capital Partners Expands Team with Two Senior Hires

Ana Goizueta Joins as Head of Investor Relations and Marketing

Nolen Taylor Joins as Chief Financial Officer

Michael Mohapp Promoted to Partner; Jens Blomdahl Promoted to Principal

DENVER, March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- KSL Capital Partners, LLC ("KSL"), a leading investor in travel and leisure businesses, today announced the expansion of its team with two senior hires: Ana Goizueta has joined as Head of Investor Relations and Marketing, and Nolen Taylor has joined as Chief Financial Officer.

"For more than 30 years, our people have set KSL apart, and we remain focused on hiring, developing and empowering strong performers," said Eric Resnick, co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of KSL. "As we continue to deploy more capital across our strategies, we are pleased to welcome Ana and Nolen, who bring deep expertise and decades of strategic and technical expertise that will benefit our teams and further enable us to best support our investors, portfolio companies and partners."

As Head of Investor Relations and Marketing, Ms. Goizueta will be a member of the firm's Investment Committee and responsible for supporting the firm's continued growth through investor relations, capital raising and marketing.

"With an unmatched track record spanning more than three decades, KSL has established a unique and highly-compelling platform dedicated exclusively to the travel and leisure space," said Ms. Goizueta. "I am confident that we are well-positioned to continue creating and building on opportunities to invest in exceptional travel destinations, and I look forward to further strengthening our client relationships globally."

As Chief Financial Officer, Mr. Taylor will be a member of the firm's Investment Committee and responsible for overseeing the firm's finance and accounting functions.

"KSL has built an incredible team and maintained a differentiated, focused strategy investing in well-located travel and leisure businesses and unforgettable experiences," said Mr. Taylor. "I am excited to join at a time when we see significant opportunities and heightened consumer demand in the sector, and I look forward supporting the team to drive further profitability and investment returns for all of KSL's stakeholders."

KSL also announced the promotions of Michael Mohapp to Partner and Jens Blomdahl to Principal, effective January 1, 2023. Mr. Mohapp is based in Denver, and Mr. Blomdahl is based in London. Each is a member of the firm's Investment Committee.

Mr. Resnick added, "We take great pride in helping to develop from within at KSL. Mike and Jens joined us as associates, and we are thrilled to now be welcoming Mike to the partnership and further recognizing Jens' strong contributions. I look forward to working with them in their new roles as KSL continues to execute on the attractive investment opportunities ahead."

About Ana Goizueta

Ms. Goizueta brings an impressive track record of success developing and managing institutional and retail client relationships globally. Prior to joining KSL, Ms. Goizueta was Director of Investor Relations at Littlejohn LLC, a middle market private equity and distressed debt investment manager. In this role, she designed and implemented a new client service platform and oversaw all aspects of client acquisition, development and maintenance. Before Littlejohn, Ms. Goizueta served as Co-Head of Investor Relations at Oak Hill Advisors, where she was responsible for market and investor relations of the firm's Diversified Credit Strategies Fund. Earlier in her career, Ms. Goizueta held roles in investor relations and finance at Talson Capital Management and J.P. Morgan Private Bank. Ms. Goizueta holds an M.B.A in Finance from Fuqua School of Business at Duke University and a B.A. in International Relations from Hamilton College.

About Nolen Taylor

Mr. Taylor brings over 25 years of experience driving value for companies and meeting client needs to KSL. Most recently, Mr. Taylor served as CFO and Managing Director at The Energy and Minerals Group (EMG), an energy-focused private equity firm, for 10 years. In this role, he monitored investment valuations and income across 30 portfolio companies, oversaw all treasury activities across funds and managed accounting and payroll for all funds, management companies and general partner entities. Prior to EMG, Mr. Taylor spent nearly 17 years at KPMG LLP, serving as Partner in his final role, where he managed clients across a broad array of business environments. Mr. Taylor holds a B.B.A in Accounting with a Minor in IT Systems from Baylor University.

About KSL Capital Partners

KSL Capital Partners, LLC is a private equity firm specializing in travel and leisure enterprises in five primary sectors: hospitality, recreation, clubs, real estate and travel services. KSL has offices in Denver, Colorado; Stamford, Connecticut; New York, New York; and London, England. KSL invests across three primary strategies through its equity, credit and tactical opportunities funds. KSL's current portfolio includes some of the premier properties in travel and leisure. For more information, please visit www.kslcapital.com.

