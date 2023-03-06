Successful SpartanNash Foundation fundraiser brings in support for eight Special Olympics state affiliates.

Recent fundraising efforts push Foundation lifetime donation past $10 million throughout the course of a 39-year partnership with Special Olympics

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich., March 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Food solutions company SpartanNash (the "Company") (Nasdaq: SPTN) recently hosted its annual fundraising campaign through the Company's SpartanNash Foundation, supporting Special Olympics athletes and State Summer Games in eight states. The in-store fundraiser ran from Feb. 8 through Feb. 24 to raise funds and awareness for Special Olympics. SpartanNash store guests generously donated approximately $205,000 and, with a generous donation from the SpartanNash Foundation, $235,000 will be distributed to Special Olympics.

Store guests at Family Fare, D&W Fresh Market, VG's Grocery, Supermercado Nuestra Familia and Forest Hill Foods were given the opportunity to donate by rounding up their purchase or adding an additional $1, $5 or $10 at any checkout lane as well as with online purchases through Fast Lane.

"We're extremely proud of our ongoing partnership with the Special Olympics and our communities who show up year after year to support opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities to develop new skills and friendships," said SpartanNash Senior Vice President, Communications and Executive Director, SpartanNash Foundation Adrienne Chance . "As a People First company, we are honored to celebrate our own Associate athletes as well as the other children and adults who demonstrate incredible courage and commitment within their sports."

The SpartanNash Foundation has donated more than $10.1 million and tens of thousands of volunteer hours throughout its 39-year partnership with the non-profit organization. This year, SpartanNash employs 16 Special Olympics athletes who have provided a combined 148 years of service to guests at Company-owned retail stores.

"We are always amazed, but never shocked, when the SpartanNash community turns out in support of our organization and athletes," said Tim Hileman, president and CEO of Special Olympics Michigan. "The energy they put into this annual fundraiser, combined with the volunteer and cheer time, speaks to the Foundation's long-standing commitment to the Special Olympics."

Donations will support Special Olympics athletes in Iowa, Michigan, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Minnesota and Wisconsin. The funds will stay local and go directly to the corresponding Special Olympics affiliates in that state.

To learn more, visit spartannash.com/foundation-scans.

About SpartanNash

SpartanNash (Nasdaq: SPTN) is a food solutions company that delivers the ingredients for a better life. As a distributor, wholesaler and retailer with a global supply chain network, SpartanNash customers span a diverse group of national accounts, independent and chain grocers, e-commerce retailers, U.S. military commissaries and exchanges, and the Company's own brick-and-mortar grocery stores, pharmacies and fuel centers. SpartanNash distributes grocery and household goods, including fresh produce and its Our Family® portfolio of products, to locations in all 50 states, in addition to distributing to the District of Columbia, Europe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Honduras, Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, Djibouti, Korea and Japan. To support its distribution business, the Company operates a strategically developed network of large-scale distribution facilities and a nationwide transportation fleet. In addition, the Company owns and operates 147 supermarkets - primarily under the banners of Family Fare, Martin's Super Markets and D&W Fresh Market - and shares its operational insights to drive innovative solutions for SpartanNash food retail customers. Committed to fostering a People First culture, the SpartanNash family of Associates is 17,500 strong and growing. For more information, visit spartannash.com.

