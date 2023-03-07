POLARIS ANNOUNCES 2024 SNOWMOBILE LINEUP FEATURING NEW DEEP SNOW INNOVATION AND SNOWCHECK SHIP GUARANTEE PROGRAM

Timbersled, the original snow bike brand, introduces the RIOT Gen 2

MINNEAPOLIS, March 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With today's introduction of its 2024 snow lineup, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) is building on its comprehensive snowmobile and snow bike portfolio with new and enhanced rider-driven innovations and features that deliver performance, control, and agility, including the new Series 9 325 track and Timbersled's new RIOT Gen 2 system. The 2024 lineup is complemented by more than 250 new parts, apparel and accessories that provide even more personalization options. This year, Polaris is making its SnowCheck program even more compelling with the launch of a SnowCheck Ship Guarantee*, which promises all 2024 SnowCheck orders will ship by November 30, 2023.

"Everything we do starts with our riders in mind," said Jenny Nack, vice president and general manager, Polaris Snow. "The 2024 Polaris snowmobile and Timbersled lineup is one of our most refined and complete in recent years. And our new Ship Guarantee will give SnowCheck customers confidence that their customized snowmobile will not only deliver the best riding experience but will also arrive in time for winter."

Building on an industry-leading snowmobile portfolio, the 2024 lineup offers new options for deep snow riders, along with feature and performance enhancements for trail riders. Highlights include:

Polaris is introducing an all-new Series 9 325 track, the largest in the industry, that further elevates Polaris RMK to the top of the mountain. A SnowCheck exclusive option, the new 3.25" track propels riders through the deepest powder with a design that spools up instantly and delivers a new level of traction and lift. The Series 9 325 track is joined by other SnowCheck-exclusive features including the factory-mod power of the Patriot 9R and the turbocharged Patriot Boost.

As the newest engine, the four-stroke ProStar S4 offers enhanced efficiency and durability across INDY, Voyageur, and Titan snowmobiles. From its smooth throttle response, to less maintenance and easier ownership, it continues to deliver spirited performance, with the capability and fun to hit the trails, haul gear, and enjoy the winter.

The 2024 lineup boasts an optional 7-inch display powered by RIDE COMMAND technology. The Polaris-exclusive offering, RIDE COMMAND is the sport's first and most dedicated GPS mapping and rider connectivity technology without needing cellular connection. RIDE COMMAND continues to set the standard allowing riders to plan routes, organize and track riding groups, and offers industry-leading Bluetooth® connectivity on a full color, glove-friendly touchscreen 7S Display.

"We never stop looking for ways to improve the riding experience," said Nack. "Whether through bold, game-changing innovations like Patriot 9R and the Matryx platform, or our ongoing efforts to tune and enhance quality and performance, the passion and commitment of our team to continually raise the bar is always there."

To complement the 2024 lineup, Polaris is launching nearly 250 new accessories, parts and apparel. Mountain riders can discover increased comfort and customization options with our new handlebar gauntlets, new colors in our backcountry handguards, and new options in our signature Lock & Ride Flex Storage bags. Trail riders have expanded auxiliary lighting options, as well as added accent lights to enable even more personalization. Those looking for extra storage needs may be interested in the new towable Adventure trailer, featuring independent suspension and a taillight.

SnowCheck - the industry's most comprehensive customization spring order program - launched for 2024 snowmobile model ordering on March 6 and will run through March 29. This year, exclusivity and customization remain at the forefront with models, engine options, technology features, and specific colors available only through the pre-order program. Riders that order through the 2024 Polaris SnowCheck program will also receive up to a three-year extended warranty and a shipment guarantee that provides riders with the confidence their sled will ship by November 30, 2023 or customers receive $1,500 off at purchase.

Full details on the 2024 lineup of Polaris snowmobiles, along with the SnowCheck spring order program and associated Ship Guarantee, can be found at PolarisSnowmobiles.com.

2024 TIMBERSLED UNLOCKS MORE RIDING FREEDOM

Timbersled is long regarded as the industry leader that revolutionized the sport of snow biking. The 2024 lineup demonstrates continued innovation, providing riders the ultimate in control, performance, and agility.

For 2024, that evolution of ultimate riding freedom continues with the introduction of the RIOT Gen 2. The RIOT Gen 2 system will join the technical terrain focused ARO on the Gen 2 platform, and both will be available in Premium and Pro trim levels. The new system features a narrowed rail stance, a new lightweight track, and an overall weight reduction, making the new RIOT more agile and more responsive. Available exclusively in the Pro package, RIOT Gen 2 also features responsive QDT belt drive technology. These options along with the youth focused Timbersled Ripper and exclusive color choices easily makes the 2024 Timbersled lineup the most extensive in the industry.

Discover the complete 2024 lineup at Timbersled.com, along with the latest in partnered accessories and details for the SnowCheck spring order program.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

Bluetooth® is a registered trademark of Bluetooth Sig, Inc.

Unless noted, trademarks are the property of Polaris Industries Inc.

© 2023 Polaris Industries Inc.

* SnowCheck Shipment Guarantee: To be eligible for the SnowCheck shipment guarantee, a 2024 SnowCheck order must be: (1) finalized by the dealer and submitted through the Polaris SnowCheck order process by no later than 11:59 PM, CST on March 29th, 2023, and (2) confirmed for availability and accepted by Polaris. Once finalized and accepted, if Polaris does not ship the eligible order by November 30th, 2023 at 11:59 pm CST, Polaris will offer a $1500 rebate to be applied at the time of purchase of the sled. The rebate will be paid to the dealer and applied to reduce the customer's purchase price. The rebate is only available at purchase; if a customer cancels their order, the offer is void. Only the original SnowCheck customer identified when the order was finalized and accepted is eligible for this offer. Customer must pick up the snowmobile no later than 12/31/23 to be eligible for MY24 SnowCheck offers. Shipment means the eligible sled has been loaded on a carrier and has departed for delivery to the dealer. The actual delivery date to the dealer and to the customer will vary and are not guaranteed by Polaris or included in this offer.

