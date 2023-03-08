GreenPoint Announces Strategic Investment in Semi-Stow and Launches $500 million Truck and Trailer Industrial Outdoor Storage Platform

NEW YORK, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- GreenPoint Partners ("GreenPoint" or the "firm"), an alternatives firm investing at the intersection of real assets, technology and sustainability, today announced a strategic investment in Semi-Stow, an Austin, Texas based semi-truck parking and trailer storage operator, and the launch of GreenPoint's dedicated $500 million truck and trailer industrial outdoor storage platform. Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

GreenPoint's investment – the third by its innovative real estate private equity platform – will provide both growth capital for Semi-Stow's leading operating platform as the company continues to scale and bring its high-quality, customer-centric approach to more locations nationwide, as well as funding to acquire a portfolio of attractive semi-truck parking and trailer storage locations across the United States. With this platform, GreenPoint is targeting a $500+ million portfolio of high-quality assets, which would be operated by Semi-Stow and benefit from the company's unique tech-enabled approach along with its commitment to security, quality and operational excellence.

The platform has already closed on its first two acquisitions, which provide collective storage capacity for over 1,000 semi-trucks and trailers in the Houston and Dallas Fort Worth markets respectively. Both assets are currently receiving significant capital expenditure upgrades to meet Semi-Stow's brand standard and have monthly spaces available for lease.

Led by managing partners Trent Cameron and Dennis Nabors, Semi-Stow currently manages 30 sites comprising more than 5,500 truck and trailer spaces across the United States.

"Truck parking and trailer storage is a key component of the logistics and e-commerce value chain and a sector where innovation has historically been limited," Chris Green, Founder and CEO of GreenPoint. "We see a tremendous opportunity to partner with Trent, Dennis and the entire Semi-Stow team to build a national portfolio of assets where new technologies can have an instant and significant impact in improving operations and the customer experience."

"GreenPoint shares our commitment to our customers and our long-term vision to utilize innovative technology and best-in-class operational practices to institutionalize and better serve the logistics industry," Trent Cameron, Managing Partner at Semi-Stow. "We see incredible opportunities to grow and scale our platform in today's market and look forward to working with the talented and deeply experienced team at GreenPoint to execute on a shared vision and grow together."

"By partnering with Semi-Stow and utilizing a tech-enabled, data-driven approach, we believe we can help address the national shortage of safe and secure parking locations for commercial trucks while improving and simplifying the overall experience for drivers and logistics providers alike," said Alexander Çakir, Partner and Co-Head of Real Estate at GreenPoint. "We look forward to working with Trent, Dennis, and the rest of the Semi-Stow team to provide easy, safe and reliable solutions to the growing industrial outdoor storage industry."

GCM Grosvenor is serving as GreenPoint's lead investor for this strategy, including through funds managed on behalf of large US pension funds through its Emerging Manager programs. This represents the third GreenPoint-led real estate strategy for GCM Grosvenor, bringing total commitments on behalf of its investment products to over US$250 million. Funds managed by GCM Grosvenor are also invested in European EV van parking / charging and UK inner-city carpark strategies.

Peter Braffman, Managing Director and Head of Real Estate at GCM Grosvenor said, "We are excited to further expand our relationship with GreenPoint as a leading proponent of technology, innovation and sustainability in real estate. We believe we can generate alpha for our investors via GreenPoint's OpCo / PropCo / TechCo strategy and are delighted to partner with high caliber operating partners such as Semi-Stow."

About GreenPoint

GreenPoint is an alternatives investment firm that invests at the intersection of real assets, technology and sustainability. Founded in 2019 by Chris Green and headquartered in New York, the firm is deploying complementary strategies across technology investing and private equity to integrate the disparate worlds of real assets and technology. Green has 20 years of real assets experience, including 16 years at Macquarie Capital where he was the global head of real estate. The firm's activities are supported by a team of investors and operating partners who bring decades of experience in technology, real estate investing and operations at top firms. GreenPoint's investors include strategic real asset operators, pension funds, family offices and industry senior executives who collectively own/manage over $500 billion in global real assets with an additional $125 billion development pipeline. By combining tech venture capital investing real estate private equity, and sustainability solutions, GreenPoint can deliver unique and transformative insights into a rapidly changing industry. Visit us at www.greenpointpartners.com

About GCM Grosvenor

GCM Grosvenor (Nasdaq: GCMG) is a global alternative asset management solutions provider with approximately $74 billion in assets under management across private equity, infrastructure, real estate, credit, and absolute return investment strategies. The firm has specialized in alternatives for more than 50 years and is dedicated to delivering value for clients by leveraging its cross-asset class and flexible investment platform. GCM Grosvenor's experienced team of approximately 530 professionals serves a global client base of institutional and high net worth investors. The firm is headquartered in Chicago, with offices in New York, Toronto, London, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Hong Kong, and Seoul. For more information, visit: www.gcmgrosvenor.com.

About Semi-Stow

Semi-Stow is the leading provider of secure, strategically located, quality parking facilities for commercial vehicles across the US. With over 30 locations, we provide our customers with a vast network of parking solutions that allows them to scale across the country with an institutional operator. Learn more at www.semi-stow.com.

