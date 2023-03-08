Get 'em While You Can at Participating Restaurants Nationwide Alongside Limited-Edition NCAA® March Madness® Basketball Hoop Packaging with the Return of the Big New Yorker

PLANO, Texas, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Pizza Hut announces the return of a beloved, limited-edition offering from the 1990s: Mini Basketballs. Just in time for NCAA® March Madness®, the 2023 Mini Basketballs will be available for a limited time only starting on March 14 at participating Pizza Hut restaurants nationwide for only $7 via the Pizza Hut website and Pizza hut app (taxes not included; prices and participation vary). The new Mini Basketballs feature a black and red pattern with "No One Out Pizzas The Hut"® text.

Pizza Hut Brings Back Limited-Edition Mini Basketballs for the First Time Since the 1990s (PRNewswire)

The return of this nostalgic offering from the 1990s comes on the heels of the resurgence of another fan-favorite Pizza Hut menu item: the Big New Yorker. The Big New Yorker, an XL 16" New York-style pizza available now for a limited time at participating restaurants nationwide, features six oversized, foldable slices with crispy crust and bold flavors including sweet marinara sauce and Parmesan oregano seasoning on top to mimic an authentic New York style pizzeria build.

For those who may be looking to practice free throws on their own at home, orders of the Big New Yorker pizza from participating locations will come with specialty March Madness® packaging that turns into a basketball hoop and backboard that pairs perfectly with the new Mini Basketballs. The interactive March Madness® Big New Yorker pizza box is available now at participating locations while supplies last.

"We're back again for the seventh year as the official pizza of March Madness® and we wanted to do something special for pizza loving basketball fans," said Lindsay Morgan, Chief Marketing Officer at Pizza Hut. "That's why we're bringing back a fan-favorite item, our Mini Basketballs, to pair perfectly with pizza orders during the tournament and unveiling interactive hoop pizza box packaging for customers to get into the basketball action at home."

Pizza Hut is also bringing back the "Pizza Hut®" challenge for the March Madness® men's tournament. Warner Bros. Discovery Sports and CBS Sports studio talent will be going head-to-head in a bracket-style tournament, playing with the Mini Basketballs in the hopes of taking home both bragging rights.

Additionally, in celebration of peak basketball season, Pizza Hut has teamed up with Culture Kings for an in-store activation at the streetwear destination's flagship store located at the Caesars Palace Forum Shops in Las Vegas on March 18. During the one-day event, pizza and basketball lovers will be able to enjoy a variety of activities ranging from basketball-themed games to pizza-themed photo moments; plus, they'll have the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition Pizza Hut Mini Basketballs.

For more information on where you can get the new Mini Basketballs visit the link here to find your nearest Pizza Hut location.

About Pizza Hut®

Pizza Hut, a subsidiary of Yum ! Brands, Inc. (NYSE: YUM), has more restaurant locations in the world than any other pizza company. Founded in 1958 in Wichita, Kan., Pizza Hut operates nearly 19,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries. With easy order options including the Pizza Hut mobile app, website, and Pizza Hut is committed to providing an easy pizza experience – from order to delivery – and has Hut Rewards®, the Pizza Hut loyalty program that offers points for every dollar spent on food any way you order. : Hut Rewards is open to U.S. residents 16+. See applicable terms at https://hutrewards.pizzahut.com/terms/.

Now more than ever, restaurants have an important role in helping to safely feed families. As the largest pizza brand in the world by store count, Pizza Hut is committed to doing its part. To help keep team members and customers safe, customers can get their favorite Pizza Hut pizza via three contactless offerings: curbside pickup, delivery, or carryout. After becoming the first national pizza brand to offer contactless curbside pickup, Pizza Hut launched The Hut Lane™ , a dedicated digital order pick-up window available at more than 1,500 locations across the country.

Pizza Hut is the creator of The BOOK IT! Program, which is the nation's longest running corporate supported literacy program. Building on that legacy, the program's BOOK IT! in the Community Initiative is designed to enable access to books and education resources, empower teachers and inspire a lifelong love of reading. The program is rooted in the foundation set by the Pizza Hut BOOK IT! Program which impacts more than 14 million students each year.

Pizza Hut is the Official and Only Pizza Sponsor of the NCAA®.

For more information about Pizza Hut, visit www.pizzahut.com or http://www.pizzahut.com/c/content/sitemap .

About the NCAA

The NCAA is a diverse association of more than 1,100 member colleges and universities that prioritize academics, well-being and fairness to create greater opportunities for nearly half a million student-athletes each year. The NCAA provides a pathway to higher education and beyond for student-athletes pursuing academic goals and competing in NCAA sports. More than 54,000 student-athletes experience the pinnacle of intercollegiate athletics by competing in NCAA championships each year. Visit ncaa.org and ncaa.com for more details about the Association and the corporate partnerships that support the NCAA and its student-athletes.

Press Contact

ALISON BROD MARKETING + COMMUNICATIONS

pizza@abmc-us.com

