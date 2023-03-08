Spirit Airlines selects The Interaction Group for Airline Inflight Safety Cards

SEATTLE, March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, The Interaction Group, the global leader for the design and creation of airline safety cards, announced it was selected by Spirit Airlines to create updated designs and printing of passenger safety cards.

Spirit Airlines selects Seattle -based The Interaction Group for inflight airline safety cards.

The Interaction Group has designed cards for deployment across the Spirit Airlines fleet. The newly-designed cards are now being placed aboard aircraft.

"Passenger safety information can save lives in the rare event of an emergency on-board an aircraft," said Trisha Ferguson, President and Chief Executive Officer of The Interaction Group.

"We were honored to be selected for the redesign and printing for in-flight safety cards across the Spirit Airlines fleet. Our updated safety cards showcase evolving best safety practices as well as FAA industry regulations, and are at the forefront of passenger and crew safety."

The new safety cards were required industry-wide due to new regulatory recommendations for depiction of accurate brace positions, namely AC-121 24D (for the FAA) & AC 700-034 (for Transport Canada).

The Interaction Group uses intensive comprehension testing for their safety cards. The rigorous scientific evaluation requires comprehension rates of 90% or higher, ensuring the artwork demonstrates visual understanding of safety protocols for passengers.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines (NYSE: SAVE) is committed to delivering the best value in the sky. We are the leader in providing customizable travel options starting with an unbundled fare. This allows our Guests to pay only for the options they choose — like bags, seat assignments, refreshments and Wi-Fi — something we call À La Smarte®. Our Fit Fleet® is one of the youngest and most fuel-efficient in the United States. We serve destinations throughout the U.S., Latin America and the Caribbean, making it possible for our Guests to venture further and discover more than ever before. We are committed to inspiring positive change in the communities where we live and work through the Spirit Charitable Foundation. Come save with us at spirit.com.

About The Interaction Group

The Interaction Group is the world's premier designer and standard-bearer of airline safety cards. Based in the Pacific Northwest of the U.S., the company works with more than 600 of the world's leading airlines. Founded in 1971, The Interaction Group continues to incorporate leading human factors research into their development processes.

View original content:

SOURCE The Interaction Group