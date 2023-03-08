Surfrider Foundation and Recreation Industry to Present Surfboards to Nation's Leaders and Demand Action on Coastal Protection

Coastal Recreation Hill Day grassroots attendees will meet with the Biden administration and more than 120 congressional offices to drive action to protect the nation's coasts

SAN CLEMENTE, Calif., March 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 9-10, the Surfrider Foundation and leaders of the coastal recreation and tourism industry will present custom surfboards with hundreds of signatures from coastal enthusiasts to congressional officials and the Biden administration during Coastal Recreation Hill Day to urge federal protection of the ocean and coasts for all people. Representing the largest grassroots network of coastal recreation users in the nation, attendees will meet with more than 120 congressional leaders to advance comprehensive policies to prevent plastic pollution, protect clean water and drive climate action.

"Protecting and enjoying the world's ocean, waves and beaches are paramount to Surfrider's mission," said the Surfrider Foundation's Senior Environmental Director, Zach Plopper. "To reflect this commitment, Surfrider will be presenting surfboards, signed by hundreds of volunteers and coastal enthusiasts from around the country, to our members of Congress and federal agencies during this year's Coastal Recreation Hill Day. The surfboards represent the people who are dedicated to defending clean water on our beaches, reducing plastic pollution in our ocean, protecting marine habitats and ensuring our coasts are resilient to a changing climate."

The Surfrider Foundation's Coastal Recreation Hill Day efforts will consist of 155 attendees with 37 regional delegations that represent 23 coastal states and territories across the nation. It will also incorporate support from eight industry organizations and notable attendees, including Cathey Curtis, General Manager of ROXY; Vipe Desai, Executive Director of Surf Industry Members Association (SIMA); and Patagonia surfing ambassador Otto Flores. The coalition will meet directly with leaders from the White House, Department of Interior, Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

"Healthy coasts are critical for the surf and outdoor recreation industry, which employs thousands of people across the U.S.," said Executive Director of Surf Industry Members Association, Vipe Desai. "Surfrider's Coastal Recreation Hill Day provides a valuable avenue to engage directly with our elected officials in Congress and the Biden administration to make the case for advancing stronger protections of these ecosystems and recreational opportunities."

During Surfrider's Coastal Recreation Hill Day, attendees will urge federal support for:

Legislation that bans easily littered single-use plastics and establishes protections for frontline communities near plastic production facilities

EPA funding appropriations of $15 million for BEACH Act Grants Program to test beach water quality and the full authorized level of $3 billion for the Clean Water State Revolving Fund to stop sewage pollution at the source

Nature-based and ocean climate solutions legislation that advances proactive adaptation, prohibits new offshore drilling, enhances coastal resilience and funds essential NOAA programs

For more information on Surfrider's Coastal Recreation Hill Day or to find a nearby chapter and get involved, visit Surfrider.org .

About the Surfrider Foundation

The Surfrider Foundation is a nonprofit grassroots organization dedicated to the protection and enjoyment of our world's ocean, waves and beaches for all people through a powerful activist network. Founded in 1984 by a handful of visionary surfers in Malibu, California, the Surfrider Foundation now maintains over one million supporters, activists and members, with more than 200 volunteer-led chapters and student clubs in the U.S., and more than 800 victories protecting our coasts. Learn more at surfrider.org .

