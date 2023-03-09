Canary Technologies Named a Fast Company Most Innovative Company

SAN FRANCISCO, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Canary Technologies , the hospitality industry's leading guest management system, has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies for 2023. Canary was the only hotel technology company selected as this year's awards highlight the businesses at the forefront of their respective industries.

With a significant staffing shortage in the hospitality industry, Canary has invested heavily in new and existing product development to help hoteliers do more with less. This has included significantly expanding the capabilities of the company's Contactless Check-In, Upsells, and Messaging solutions, and developing a new Digital Tipping product that has experienced rapid adoption at all types of lodging properties.

Canary now supports more than 20,000 hoteliers in more than 75 countries and is recognized as the industry benchmark for innovative guest-facing solutions. Canary's hotel partners make more money, improve the guest experience, and reduce front desk work.

Many of the most common technologies deployed by hotels are based on legacy solutions that have not seen significant or innovative updates in the past decade. Canary's products modernize the standard hotel technology stack with a comprehensive suite of guest-facing, user-friendly solutions under one roof.

"We are extremely proud that Canary has been named to Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies list for 2023," said Harman Singh Narula, Co-Founder at Canary Technologies. "This recognition speaks volumes about our amazing team and the real-world value our products provide to our hotel customers. From creating more streamlined and personalized check-in processes to helping hoteliers improve employee retention with Digital Tipping, Canary is leading the charge to modernize hotel technology and we're honored to be counted among so many other leaders in innovation."

"What a strange and thrilling year it has been to honor this year's Most Innovative Companies. This year's list compiles some of the most cutting-edge groundbreakers who are changing our world every single day, from legacy organizations like McDonald's to upstarts like MrBeast and institutions such as NASA. Everyone on this list does something completely, uniquely different, yet, they all have one thing in common: innovation," said Fast Company editor-in-chief Brendan Vaughan.

About Canary Technologies

Canary Technologies is modernizing the hotel tech stack with the first mobile web end-to-end Guest Management System and its award-winning Digital Authorizations solutions. Digitizing everything from post-booking through checkout, Canary is trusted by more than 20k hoteliers in more than 70 countries, including Four Seasons, Choice Hotels, Radisson Hotels, and Ace Hotel Group. Canary's hotel management software helps hotels eliminate paper processes, boost revenue with upsells, raise staff efficiency, ensure PCI compliance, improve the guest experience, and reduce chargebacks and payment fraud. Learn more at canarytechnologies.com.

About Fast Company

Fast Company is the only media brand fully dedicated to the vital intersection of business, innovation, and design, engaging the most influential leaders, companies, and thinkers on the future of business. Headquartered in New York City, Fast Company is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with our sister publication Inc., and can be found online at www.fastcompany.com.

