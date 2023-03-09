Compass UOL launches accelerator that integrates ChatGPT to Robotic Process Automation platforms

NEW YORK, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Aware of the latest cutting-edge advances on artificial intelligence, Compass UOL, a global company specialized in digital transformation, announces a new solution that brings together the topic of the moment in the technology industry - ChatGPT – and the very well-known RPA (Robotic Process Automation) platforms.

Today, ChatGPT is considered the most robust Generative AI application in the global technology market because it is built on top of Open AI's GPT 3.5, which has more than 175 billion parameters, enabling several types of interactions, such as extracting information ready and summarized in a chat format, and producing texts of various types. All this in a faster and more precise way.

Compass UOL's new integrated offer unites two technologies - ChatGPT API and RPA - that complement each other and ensure the delivery of a differentiated service to customers. While ChatGPT performs the ultra-fast collection of information through the use of artificial intelligence, RPA organizes the data collected and performs the necessary tasks that, until then, were performed manually.

"At Compass UOL, we have as a mission to show the north to our customers and offer advanced solutions so that they evolve and are up to date with existing new technologies," explains Alexis Rockenbach, CEO of Compass UOL. "ChatGPT is integrated into that mission and is a key piece in the puzzle of global digital transformation."

Due to the efficiency of the artificial intelligence used in ChatGPT, Compass UOL's information extraction and processing solution in conjunction with RPA technology becomes tangible to be offered to customers. The company's new offering is highly customizable and can be tailored to each customer's specific needs, ensuring a unique and unbeatable experience.

"We believe the future is now and we are committed to taking our customers to the next level by offering them access to the most advanced and innovative technologies on the market," says Rockenbach. "By bringing together ChatGPT and RPA delivered in our offering, it is possible to experience faster and more accurate interactions, gain valuable insights to make assertive decisions and expand business.

According to Cleyton Ferreira, CTO of Compass UOL, "ChatGPT is a new revolution in the technology market, we can compare it to a major milestone as was the creation of the Internet and SMS communication.

"This technology offers significant additional power to cognitive and conversational interfaces, such as chatbots and voicebots. Thus, being able to diversify their knowledge, creating applications with an even more robust knowledge base, enabling time savings, accuracy, efficiency, integration, natural interaction, technical support and constant monitoring."

Solution Differentials

Compass UOL delivers customization to meet the specific needs of each customer, regardless of the operating segment, highlighting that companies in the financial, retail and healthcare sectors will greatly benefit from the new offering, since they need to process a vast amount of information over the course of a single day.

