Infosys Collaborates with Mobility Specialist ZF to Revamp Supply Chain Operations

Leverages Infosys Cobalt to implement a unified ERP platform and enable data-driven demand planning and agile inventory management

FRANKFURT, Germany, March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Infosys (NSE: INFY) (BSE: INFY) (NYSE: INFY), a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting, today announced that it has collaborated with mobility specialist ZF to revamp its multi-echelon supply chain with SAP Integrated Business Planning® (SAP IBP) and Infosys Cobalt. Through this engagement with the aftermarket division of ZF, Infosys has implemented SAP IBP for demand planning and inventory optimization.

Infosys was chosen to assist ZF on this transformation journey for its proven expertise in SAP IBP implementation and a plethora of in-house tools and accelerators, backed by efficient teams. As a part this initiative, Infosys leveraged its hybrid agile implementation methodology to replace multiple legacy demand planning tools at ZF Aftermarket, with a unified, global SAP platform. Further, by facilitating two-way flow of business-critical data between the new platform and external systems, Infosys has helped facilitate complex operations planning with complete automation of safety stock. The implementation has helped bring about advanced demand forecasting, collaborative planning, improved responsiveness and efficiency, transparency, and interactive user experience across ZF Aftermarket's supply chain.

Rainer Scheuring, Vice President IT AC Market and Materials Management, ZF Friedrichshafen AG said, "Based on the holistic IBP planning approach and the guidance of our implementation partner Infosys, we built the foundation for improved availabilities and reduced inventories within our multi-echelon supply chain."

Jasmeet Singh, Executive Vice President and Global Head of Manufacturing, Infosys said, "The ability to forecast demand and optimize inventory is a key competitive advantage, in today's era of increased macroeconomic and geopolitical complexities. We are delighted to have collaborated with ZF and helped make their supply chain more resilient and intelligent by leveraging Infosys Cobalt. Our extended collaboration will continue to accelerate this leading automotive supplier's ambitious digital transformation strategies and equip them with the agility and flexibility they need to deliver world-class products to their clients."

About ZF

ZF is a global technology company supplying systems for passenger cars, commercial vehicles and industrial technology, enabling the next generation of mobility.

ZF allows vehicles to see, think and act. In the four technology domains of Vehicle Motion Control, Integrated Safety, Automated Driving, and Electric Mobility, ZF offers comprehensive product and software solutions for established vehicle manufacturers and newly emerging transport and mobility service providers. ZF electrifies a wide range of vehicle types. With its products, the company contributes to reducing emissions, protecting the climate, and enhancing safe mobility.

With some 157,500 employees worldwide, ZF reported sales of €38.3 billion in fiscal 2021. The company operates 188 production locations in 31 countries. Read more: https://www.zf.com/mobile/en/homepage/homepage.html

About Infosys

Infosys is a global leader in next-generation digital services and consulting. Over 300,000 of our people work to amplify human potential and create the next opportunity for people, businesses and communities. With over four decades of experience in managing the systems and workings of global enterprises, we expertly steer clients, in more than 50 countries, as they navigate their digital transformation powered by the cloud. We enable them with an AI-powered core, empower the business with agile digital at scale and drive continuous improvement with always-on learning through the transfer of digital skills, expertise, and ideas from our innovation ecosystem. We are deeply committed to being a well-governed, environmentally sustainable organization where diverse talent thrives in an inclusive workplace.

Visit www.infosys.com to see how Infosys (NSE, BSE, NYSE: INFY) can help your enterprise navigate your next.

Safe Harbor

"Certain statements in this release concerning our future growth prospects, financial expectations and plans for navigating the COVID-19 impact on our employees, clients and stakeholders are forward-looking statements intended to qualify for the 'safe harbor' under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, which involve a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in such forward-looking statements. The risks and uncertainties relating to these statements include, but are not limited to, risks and uncertainties regarding COVID-19 and the effects of government and other measures seeking to contain its spread, risks related to an economic downturn or recession in India, the United States and other countries around the world, changes in political, business, and economic conditions, fluctuations in earnings, fluctuations in foreign exchange rates, our ability to manage growth, intense competition in IT services including those factors which may affect our cost advantage, wage increases in India and the US, our ability to attract and retain highly skilled professionals, time and cost overruns on fixed-price, fixed-time frame contracts, client concentration, restrictions on immigration, industry segment concentration, our ability to manage our international operations, reduced demand for technology in our key focus areas, disruptions in telecommunication networks or system failures, our ability to successfully complete and integrate potential acquisitions, liability for damages on our service contracts, the success of the companies in which Infosys has made strategic investments, withdrawal or expiration of governmental fiscal incentives, political instability and regional conflicts, legal restrictions on raising capital or acquiring companies outside India, unauthorized use of our intellectual property and general economic conditions affecting our industry and the outcome of pending litigation and government investigation. Additional risks that could affect our future operating results are more fully described in our United States Securities and Exchange Commission filings including our Annual Report on Form 20-F for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2022. These filings are available at www.sec.gov. Infosys may, from time to time, make additional written and oral forward-looking statements, including statements contained in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission and our reports to shareholders. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company unless it is required by law."

SAP and other SAP products and services mentioned herein as well as their respective logos are trademarks or registered trademarks of SAP SE in Germany and other countries. Please see https://www.sap.com/copyright for additional trademark information and notices.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/633365/Infosys_Logo.jpg

View original content:

SOURCE Infosys