REBBL Expands Plant-Based Functional Protein Portfolio

Best-Selling Organic Protein Beverages Now Available in Five New Flavors

EMERYVILLE, Calif., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- REBBL® , an organic and plant-powered functional beverage brand, announced today the expansion of their iconic Protein Beverage line to include five new flavored beverages made with 100% organic, plant-powered and functional ingredients. These five new products include Coconut Macaroon, Strawberries & Creme and Oatmeal Cookie as well as limited-edition seasonal flavors, Spiced Pumpkin Pie and Peppermint Dark Chocolate.

REBBL Protein Innovation (PRNewswire)

"We are continually working to innovate new flavors that keep our customers excited, " said Andy Fathollahi, CEO of REBBL. "This next line has our most delicious protein flavors to date. We're thrilled to see them rollout to consumers nationwide."

Packed with 16g of plant-based protein, these 100% organic, ready-to-drink protein beverages are boosted with adaptogens and super herbs including Maca, Ashwagandha, and Reishi to help support the body's ability to cope with stress. Combined with immune support from Zinc and MCTs from coconut, these latest protein drinks are true functional fuel.

The organic protein packed beverages are available in five 12 oz. varieties:

Coconut Macaroon : Lightly toasted, sweet and creamy coconut taste

Strawberries & Creme : Full, fresh strawberry flavor with creamy vanilla notes

Oatmeal Cookie: Delicious, fresh baked oatmeal cookie flavor with notes of warm cinnamon and nutmeg

Limited-edition Proteins crafted to capture the delicious flavors of the holiday season:

Spiced Pumpkin Pie : Real pumpkin blended with warm fall spices like cinnamon and cardamom

Peppermint Dark Chocolate: Creamy dark chocolate ignited by refreshing peppermint

All REBBL Protein elixirs are organic, non-GMO, plant-based, vegan, and packed with nourishing, functional ingredients that empower you to thrive, and available for $4.99. Currently available in select retailers nationwide with a planned wider release later this year.

About REBBL:

REBBL was created through functional food innovation to create a delicious, always organic, plant-based drink that provides authentic nourishment. We exist to empower all people to thrive by supporting regions of the world that are vulnerable to human trafficking and to support a future without the exploitation of at-risk people and the planet. For more information, visit https://rebbl.co/ .

Imagery found here: https://drive.google.com/drive/folders/1BV8wwg1DJ7IF3K5zhc6eqERcDNikuS-v?usp=share_link

REBBL PRESS RELEASE LOGO (PRNewsfoto/REBBL) (PRNewswire)

