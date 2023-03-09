Signing Day Sports Announces Former MLB Pitcher Barry Enright as Brand Ambassador

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., March 9, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Signing Day Sports, Inc. ("Signing Day Sports" or the "Company"), developer of the Signing Day Sports app and platform to aid high school athletes in the recruitment process, is pleased to announce that former Major League Baseball pitcher Barry Enright has joined the company as a brand ambassador.

As a brand ambassador, Enright will be responsible for promoting Signing Day Sports' suite of services to student-athletes, parents, and high school and college coaches around the country. As a pitching coach and former MLB pitcher with the Arizona Diamondbacks, Enright brings perspective to the role.

"Barry's experience and passion as a professional athlete were key to his choice as a brand ambassador for Signing Day Sports as we seek to expand the impact of our platform," said Signing Day Sports' CEO, Danny Nelson.

"Thinking of the impact baseball has had on my life thus far makes me excited to be a part of Signing Day Sports," said Mr. Enright. "Signing Day Sports gives athletes a place for coaches to see them and interact with them directly. I would have loved this platform."

About Signing Day Sports:

Signing Day Sports' mission is to help student-athletes achieve their goal to play college sports. Signing Day Sports' app allows student-athletes to build their Signing Day Sports' recruitment profile, which includes information college coaches need to evaluate and verify them through video technology. The Signing Day Sports app includes a platform to upload a comprehensive data set including video-verified measurables (such as height, weight, 40-yard dash, wingspan, hand size), academic information (such as official transcripts and SAT/ACT scores), and technical skill videos (such as drills and mechanics that exemplify player mechanics, coordination, and development).

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including without limitation, the Company's ability to obtain additional funding to develop additional services and offerings, market acceptance of the Company's offerings, competition from existing online offerings or new offerings that may emerge, the Company's ability to attract new users and customers, the Company's ability and third parties' abilities to protect intellectual property rights, the Company's ability to adequately support future growth, and the Company's ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage its business effectively. These risks and uncertainties are, in some cases, beyond our control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks or uncertainties occur, or if our underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

