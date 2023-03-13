Ethisphere names Kellogg Co. to World's Most Ethical Companies® for the 15th time

This is the 15th time Kellogg has been recognized since the rankings began in 2007

BATTLE CREEK, Mich., March 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kellogg Company (NYSE: K) today announced that Ethisphere, a global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices, has included the company on its 2023 list of the World's Most Ethical Companies.

Kellogg celebrates 15 years among the World’s Most Ethical Companies (PRNewswire)

Kellogg has been recognized 15 times since Ethisphere began the rankings in 2007. The company is one of only seven honorees in the Food, Beverage and Agriculture category. In 2023, 135 honorees were recognized spanning 19 countries and 46 industries.

"At Kellogg, we work diligently to fulfill our purpose of creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands," said Kellogg Company Chairman and CEO Steve Cahillane. "Ensuring that we are a company that operates with both transparency and integrity, is not just a value, but integral to who we are here at Kellogg Company. We are proud to celebrate 15 years among the World's Most Ethical Companies."

"We're honored that Ethisphere has once again named Kellogg Company among the World's Most Ethical Companies," said Gary Pilnick, Vice Chairman. "Our company has a legacy of doing what's right, and as we grow, our commitment to integrity and progress won't waiver."

"Ethics matters. Organizations that commit to business integrity through robust programs and practices not only elevate standards and expectations for all, but also have better long-term performance," said Ethisphere CEO, Erica Salmon Byrne. "We continue to be inspired by the World's Most Ethical Companies honorees and their dedication to making real impact for their stakeholders and displaying exemplary values-based leadership. Congratulations to Kellogg Company for earning a place in the World's Most Ethical Companies community."

Methodology and Scoring

Grounded in Ethisphere's proprietary Ethics Quotient®, the World's Most Ethical Companies assessment process includes more than 200 questions on culture, environmental and social practices, ethics and compliance activities, governance, diversity, and initiatives to support a strong value chain. The process serves as an operating framework to capture and codify the leading practices of organizations across industries and around the globe.

Honorees

The full list of the 2023 World's Most Ethical Companies can be found at https://worldsmostethicalcompanies.com/honorees.

About Kellogg Company

At Kellogg Company (NYSE: K), our vision is a good and just world where people are not just fed but fulfilled. We are creating better days and a place at the table for everyone through our trusted food brands. Our beloved brands include Pringles®, Cheez-It®, Special K®, Kellogg's Frosted Flakes®, Pop-Tarts®, Kellogg's Corn Flakes®, Rice Krispies®, Eggo®, Mini-Wheats®, Kashi®, RXBAR®, MorningStar Farms® and more. Net sales in 2022 were over $15.3 billion, comprised principally of snacks as well as convenience foods like cereal, frozen foods, and noodles. As part of our Kellogg's Better Days® Promise ESG strategy, we're addressing the interconnected issues of wellbeing, climate and food security, creating Better Days for 3 billion people by the end of 2030. Visit www.KelloggCompany.com.

About the Ethisphere Institute

Ethisphere® is the global leader in defining and advancing the standards of ethical business practices that fuel corporate character, marketplace trust and business success. Ethisphere has deep expertise in measuring and defining core ethics standards using data-driven insights that help companies enhance corporate character and measure and improve culture. Ethisphere honors superior achievement through its World's Most Ethical Companies recognition program and provides a community of industry experts with the Business Ethics Leadership Alliance (BELA). More information about Ethisphere can be found at: https://ethisphere.com.

